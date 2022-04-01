KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS in big trouble as Odean Smith departs

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despite mixed returns when they on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. KKR head into Friday's game at the back of a three-wicket loss against RCB though managed to make the game close after a below-par total.

Punjab began their campaign with a win but they would expecting a better bowling effort after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game. South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine and that will give a big boost to the Punjab attack.

Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far. It may be early days in the two-month long IPL but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game's outcome with dew coming into picture in the second half of the game.