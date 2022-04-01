हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS in big trouble as Odean Smith departs

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 8 of IPL 2022 between KKR and PBKS being played at Wankhede cricket stadium

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 1, 2022 - 20:53
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despite mixed returns when they on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. KKR head into Friday's game at the back of a three-wicket loss against RCB though managed to make the game close after a below-par total.

Punjab began their campaign with a win but they would expecting a better bowling effort after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game. South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine and that will give a big boost to the Punjab attack.

Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far. It may be early days in the two-month long IPL but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game's outcome with dew coming into picture in the second half of the game.

1 April 2022, 20:51 PM

OUT

Odean Smith departs as Punjab lose 8th wicket. They are in big trouble now. Five overs to go and just two wickets in hand.

1 April 2022, 20:33 PM

OUT!

Shahrukh Khan gone for a duck. Tim Southee STRIKES! Caught by Nitish Rana. Punjab Kings keep losing wickets in quickly as KKR display some smart bowling.

1 April 2022, 20:23 PM

Another ONE!

Sunil Narine gets a wicket. Raj Bawa Bowled in by Narine for 11 (13). Punjab Kings loose two wickets in quick succession as Shahrukh Khan walks in at number 7 to bat.

1 April 2022, 20:09 PM

OUT!

Umesh Yadav STRIKES for KKR as he removes Liam Livingstone for 19 (16). Caught by Tim Southee bowled by Yadav, Livingstone was looking to clear the rope but gets caught just on the boundary.

1 April 2022, 20:03 PM

Dhawan GONE!

Shikhar Dhawan departs for 16 (15), bowled by Tim Southee caught by Sam Billings. An easy catch for the wicket-keeper as Kolkata Knight Riders get their 3rd wicket of the match under 6 overs.

1 April 2022, 19:51 PM

OUT!

Rajapaksa smacks 31 off 9 balls for Punjab Kings and then departs on a ball from Shivam Mavi, caught by Tim Southee. KKR take a breather as the dangerman departs.

1 April 2022, 19:35 PM

SKIPPER GONE!

Mayank Agarwal GONE! LBW by Umesh Yadav. Excellent bowling from the pacer, Agarwal did not even look to review it, he knew he was straight plumb.

1 April 2022, 19:08 PM

HERE WE GO!

Left and Right-hand combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal open the batting for Punjab Kings. Right-arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav attacks the stumps for KKR.

1 April 2022, 19:07 PM

Playing XI for both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

1 April 2022, 18:47 PM

KKR win the toss and elect to bowl first

1 April 2022, 18:29 PM

IPL Match results so far: Six out of the seven teams have won the match batting second so far, will it happen again tonight? Both captains will be hoping to win the toss.

1 April 2022, 18:22 PM

Probable XI for today's match

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

1 April 2022, 17:33 PM

Dream 11 prediction for today's match

Will Andre Russell play today? Has Pat Cummins joined KKR squad? 

Pick your Dream11 after checking all updates here.

1 April 2022, 17:32 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between KKR and PBKS. KKR will be looking to turn their campaign to winning ways again while PBKS will be aiming to continue winning run. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Breaking News: Fire breaks out at paper market in Lucknow's Aminabad