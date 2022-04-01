हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata face uphill task vs Mayank Agarwal's Punjab

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 8 of IPL 2022 between KKR and PBKS being played at Wankhede cricket stadium

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 1, 2022 - 17:38
Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to continue with their risk-taking approach despite mixed returns when they on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. KKR head into Friday's game at the back of a three-wicket loss against RCB though managed to make the game close after a below-par total.

Punjab began their campaign with a win but they would expecting a better bowling effort after conceding more than 200 runs in their first game. South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to play after completing his three-day quarantine and that will give a big boost to the Punjab attack.

Batting at the Wankhede, where the track is relatively fresh, has not been easy as seen in the two games played at the venue so far. It may be early days in the two-month long IPL but the toss is already playing a significant role in the game's outcome with dew coming into picture in the second half of the game.

1 April 2022, 17:32 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between KKR and PBKS. KKR will be looking to turn their campaign to winning ways again while PBKS will be aiming to continue winning run. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

