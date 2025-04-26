Live Cricket Score | LSG VS DC, IPL 2025 Updates: Ajinkya’s Kolkata Face Shreyas’ Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of IPL 2025, and their season has been a complete roller coaster with a high win-loss percentage. They are currently in 7th position with 3 wins and 5 losses in 8 matches, so they are looking for a strong comeback.

On the other hand, under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, the Punjab-based franchise will look to turn the tables. Iyer, who led KKR to win the IPL 2024 trophy, will look to replicate his performance for the men in maroon.

Squads For LSG VS DC IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash