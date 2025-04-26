Live Cricket Score | LSG VS DC, IPL 2025 Updates: Ajinkya’s Kolkata Face Shreyas’ Punjab

Advertisement
Live Cricket Score | KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Updates: Ajinkya's Kolkata Face Shreyas' Punjab

KKR vs PBKS (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in the 44th match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Toss at 7:00 PM. 

 

KKR vs PBKS IPL Match Live Updates
LIVE Blog

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of IPL 2025, and their season has been a complete roller coaster with a high win-loss percentage. They are currently in 7th position with 3 wins and 5 losses in 8 matches, so they are looking for a strong comeback. 

On the other hand, under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, the Punjab-based franchise will look to turn the tables. Iyer, who led KKR to win the IPL 2024 trophy, will look to replicate his performance for the men in maroon. 

Squads For KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

 

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

 

26 April 2025
09:03 IST

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live: Match Details 

Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in the 44th match of the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Toss at 7:00 PM. 

09:00 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the IPL 2025 KKR vs PBKS  match. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News.

