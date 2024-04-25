PBKS:57-0(4), KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow Begin Chase
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KKR are ranked 2nd in the points table while PBKS are 9th.
LIVE Score KKR vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings are in a crucial phase of the IPL, both aiming for 16 points for a top-four finish. KKR's recent struggles at home and Punjab's inconsistent performance add intrigue to their encounter at Eden Gardens. Kings have a chance to exploit KKR's weak top order with their middle-order firepower led by Livingstone and Sharma. The dilemma for Kings lies in choosing between Rabada's pace and Ellis' wicket-taking ability. KKR's strategy may rely on spinners like Chakravarthy to disrupt Kings' batting. Both teams face challenges in selecting their overseas players. Key stats highlight Russell's dominance against Rabada and Curran, while the pitch favours high-scoring games. With both teams vying for crucial points, the encounter promises to be intense. KKR's mindset remains focused on taking one game at a time to overcome challenges.
Follow LIVE Updates From Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024: Punjab Start Bright
Punjab Kings start bright with Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow in the middle. 57 runs scored from the first four overs against KKR in the chase so far.
KKR: 57/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs PBKS: Chase Begins
Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting for Punjab Kings. Harshit Rana and Chameera open the bowling for KKR eyeing early wickets.
PBKS: 15/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Post 261
Kolkata Knight Riders have posted 261 runs against the Punjab Kings after being asked to bat first. Sunil Narine and Philip Salt got them off to a fiery start and then the batters followed with a brilliant knock.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs PBKS: Good call from KKR?
Coming in to bat during the 17th over, Shreyas Iyer has come in which is a shock as Rinku Singh could have been a destructive option for the Knight Riders.
KKR: 217/3 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Salt Departs
Phil Salt has also walked back to the pavilion and it Andre Russell who has walked in to bat now joining Venky Iyer in the middle.
KKR: 184/2 (14.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Gone!
Sunil Narine 71 (32) caught by Jonny Bairstow bowled by Rahul Chahar. PBKS finally get the first wicket after dropping three catches in this contest already of the KKR openers.
KKR: 151/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata on a roll
Kolkata Knight Riders are on a roll at the Eden Gardens. This is pure carnage from their openers in the first ten overs, runs from them. Punjab bowlers are clueless at the moment.
KKR: 137/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Rabada taken to the cleaners
Kagiso Rabada has given away 33 runs so far and he hasn't even completed his second over yet. Punjab Kings truly in deep trouble right now. Sunil Narine has completed his fifty.
KKR: 105/8 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Punjab In Trouble
Punjab Kings in deep trouble as Kolkata Knight Riders are off to a fantastic start in the powerplay. 70 runs scored from the first five overs so far.
KKR: 70/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs PBKS: KKR On Fire
Kolkata Knight Riders on fire with 38 runs from the first three overs. Sunil Narine and Philip Salt are in the middle playing in terrific rhythm.
KKR: 38/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs PBKS: Action Begins
The KKR vs PBKS begins as Sunil Narine and Philip Salt open the batting for Kolkata at the Eden Gardens. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran open the bowling for Punjab.
KKR: 7/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 Lineups
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Toss Report
PBKS captain Sam Curran wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Starc doubtful
Mitchell Starc was not seen bowling in the nets before the game and it looks like he will rest for this game. KKR will have replace him with another fast bowler who'll be key for them.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs PBKS: Match Timing
The match will begin at 7 PM (IST) at Eden Gardens between the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS need a win to stay in this season.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Toss Timing
The toss for PBKS vs KKR IPL 2024 match will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the key updates for clash between Kolkata an Punjab.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Eden Gardens Ready For Action
Eden Gardens is ready for action tonight for the clash between the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. It is expected to be a high scoring thriller between these two sides.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata in form
KKR are in tremendous form as they stand second in the points table and PBKS are currently in the bottom places of the table. Punjab are likely to face a defeat tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs PBKS: Dhawan to return today?
Shikhar Dhawan has been sidelined for a few games due to injury and is expected to return today after a long break from IPL games. PBKS would be really happy have their skipper back again.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Pitch and Conditions
The Kolkata surface promises a high-scoring encounter, favouring batsmen with its batting-friendly conditions, while the dry weather on Monday evening sets the stage for an intense showdown.
LVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Overseas Player Strategy
Punjab Kings face a crucial decision in selecting their four overseas players, balancing batting prowess, bowling depth, and fielding agility to optimize their lineup.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Impact Player Analysis
Key players like Suyash Sharma for KKR and Prabhsimran Singh for Punjab Kings could hold the key to influencing the match's outcome, especially in crunch moments.
LVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Form Guide
KKR's recent form oscillates with three wins and two losses in their last five matches, while Punjab Kings seek to break their pattern of alternating wins and losses.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Injury Concerns
While both teams are relatively injury-free, KKR's Umesh Yadav is undergoing rehab for a minor hamstring injury, potentially affecting their pace bowling options.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Bowling Dilemma for Punjab
The selection dilemma between Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis poses a strategic challenge for Punjab Kings, weighing the merits of pace versus skiddy variations.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Middle Order Firepower
Punjab Kings possess a formidable middle order led by Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, capable of inflicting significant damage and countering KKR's bowling attack effectively.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Must-Win Mentality
With only four games remaining, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are under immense pressure to secure victories and aim for the coveted 16-point mark for a top-four finish in the IPL.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Breathing Room for Punjab Kings
Despite a recent loss, Punjab Kings still have a slight buffer to reach 16 points, but they cannot afford further slip-ups and must perform consistently.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Home Turf Woes for KKR
KKR's struggles at their home ground, Eden Gardens, could prove advantageous for Punjab Kings, who aim to exploit the venue's recent trend favoring away teams.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Full Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera