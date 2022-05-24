24 May 2022, 19:01 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
24 May 2022, 18:51 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first
24 May 2022, 18:35 PM
What happens if GT vs RR is washed out?
Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2022 final if the game gets washed out, while RR will have to play the Qualifier 2.
24 May 2022, 18:30 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on our LIVE blog here.
Toss at 7 pm IST!
Stay tuned for more updates.