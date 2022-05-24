हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KKR vs PBKS Qualifier 1 IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya wins toss, GT will bowl first

Follow live coverage and scorecard of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on our LIVE blog here 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 19:08
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Equipped with a lethal bowling attack and boasting a number of quality finishers, debutants Gujarat Titans will start as favorites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals when the two teams face off in the first IPL Qualifier on Tuesday.

Captaining a team in the IPL for the first time ever, a fit-again Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season as he led from the front with both bat and ball to ensure a top finish for his team in the league stage.

Apart from firing at number 4, Pandya has used his resources well, be it the death bowling of wily Rashid Khan or making his batting exploits count to go alongside the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia. Every little thing has fallen in place.

With PTI inputs

24 May 2022, 19:01 PM

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

24 May 2022, 18:51 PM

Toss News!

Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first

24 May 2022, 18:35 PM

What happens if GT vs RR is washed out?

Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2022 final if the game gets washed out, while RR will have to play the Qualifier 2.

Read more on how and why here.

24 May 2022, 18:30 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on our LIVE blog here. 

Toss at 7 pm IST!

Stay tuned for more updates. 

