Equipped with a lethal bowling attack and boasting a number of quality finishers, debutants Gujarat Titans will start as favorites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals when the two teams face off in the first IPL Qualifier on Tuesday.

Captaining a team in the IPL for the first time ever, a fit-again Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season as he led from the front with both bat and ball to ensure a top finish for his team in the league stage.

Apart from firing at number 4, Pandya has used his resources well, be it the death bowling of wily Rashid Khan or making his batting exploits count to go alongside the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia. Every little thing has fallen in place.

