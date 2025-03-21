IPL 2025 KKR VS RCB Live score: The IPL 2025 season kicks off with an exciting clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22. Both teams will have new captains, with Ajinkya Rahane leading KKR and Rajat Patidar at RCB’s helm. Eden Gardens' flat pitch favors batters initially but slows down later, aiding spinners. KKR leads the head-to-head record with 20 wins in 34 encounters, including two victories last season. Key players include Virat Kohli (962 IPL runs vs KKR), Sunil Narine (26 wickets vs RCB), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds the most powerplay wickets in IPL history.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee