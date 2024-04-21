RCB 45-2 (4) KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score: RCB In Deep Trouble

In the 36th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders set a formidable target of 222 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Philip Salt showcased explosive batting with a blistering 48 runs off just 14 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes, before being caught by Rajat Patidar off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Sunil Narine contributed 10 runs, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer added 3 and 16 runs respectively. Shreyas Iyer led the charge with a composed half-century, scoring 50 runs off 36 balls, featuring seven boundaries and a six, before being caught by du Plessis off Cameron Green's delivery. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell provided crucial support with 24 runs each. Russell remained unbeaten with a 27-run knock, while Ramandeep Singh finished with a quickfire 24 runs off just 9 balls, including two fours and two sixes. The bowling effort from RCB featured Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma, and Cameron Green, with Dayal and Green picking up two wickets each. RCB will need a strong batting performance to chase down the challenging target.rdens.

