KKR: 97/2 (11) | KKR vs RR, IPL 2025 LIVE Score & Updates: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Joins Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of IPL 2025, and their season has been a complete roller coaster with a high win-loss percentage. They are currently in 7th position with 4 wins and 5 losses in 10 matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Rajasthan Royals have been officially eliminated from IPL 2025 following a defeat to Mumbai Indians on their home ground in Jaipur. In recent matches, the Royals have consistently struggled to perform in the death overs, which has been a key factor in their downfall. With the pressure of qualification now lifted, they will aim to finish the season on a high and regain momentum in their remaining fixtures.

Squads For KKR VS RR IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma