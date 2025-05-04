KKR: 97/2 (11) | KKR vs RR, IPL 2025 LIVE Score & Updates: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Joins Ajinkya Rahane
KKR vs RR (Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Trending Photos
Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of IPL 2025, and their season has been a complete roller coaster with a high win-loss percentage. They are currently in 7th position with 4 wins and 5 losses in 10 matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain.
Rajasthan Royals have been officially eliminated from IPL 2025 following a defeat to Mumbai Indians on their home ground in Jaipur. In recent matches, the Royals have consistently struggled to perform in the death overs, which has been a key factor in their downfall. With the pressure of qualification now lifted, they will aim to finish the season on a high and regain momentum in their remaining fixtures.
Squads For KKR VS RR IPL 2025 Match
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande
Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Updates Of The KKR VS RR IPL 2025 Match
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Raghuvanshi joins Rahane
The young sensation for Kolkata Knight Riders has joined skipper Ajinkya Rahane, and both are creating a great partnership for their team.
KKR: 97/2 (11)
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Gurbaaz Departs
Theekshana breaks the partnership! A frustrated Gurbaz slams his bat into the turf before trudging back to the dugout. It was a fuller delivery outside off, and Gurbaz went for the slog sweep. He struck it flat and hard, but failed to find the gap, straight into the safe hands of Hetmyer at deep mid-wicket, who judged it well despite the pace on the ball.
KKR: 72/2 (8)
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Rahane & Gurbaaz In The Creaze
After the early dismissal of Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have steadied the innings for KKR. At the end of the powerplay, Kolkata stand at 56/1, laying the foundation for a big total.
KKR: 56/1 (6)
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Charak Removes Narine
Charak gets the first wicket and removes in form Sunil Narine. This was smart piece of bowling. Rolled his fingers over the ball at the last instant, got the ball to hold and Narine was through the heave early, misses and the ball goes onto hit the top of middle-stump.
KKR: 13/1 (2)
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Impacts Subs
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Playing XI, RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Playing XI, KKR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Captain's End
Riyan Parag: I was happy that I lost the toss, wasn't sure. It's very challenging, you've got to be professional in the field. A lot of work goes into it. Need to play for our pride. Need to bring more energy into the field. We are hoping to put a collective effort. Three changes in our team. Nitish Rana has a niggle, he goes out. Hasaranga comes back.
Ajinkya Rahane: We are going to bat first, looks a little dry. Not sure if it slows down in the second innings. We want to put a total on the board and defend it. Need to keep it simple. It's all about taking one game at a time. Everyone's contribution was good in the last game. Need to assess the conditions and adapt to it quickly. I am working really hard on my game, playing domestic has helped me a lot. Trying to enjoy my game. Moeen and Ramandeep are back in the side.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Toss Update
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Probable XI, Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Probable XI, Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Playoff Hopes For KKR
Playoff hopes on the line for Kolkata, pride on the line for Rajasthan!
Can the Knights keep their #IPLRace2Playoffs dream alive or will the Royals steal the spotlight at Eden? #IPLRace2Playoffs #KKRvRR | SUN 6th MAY, 2:30 PM on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/lRkzjA7xMe
— Star Sports (StarSportsIndia) May 4, 2025
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: RR's Campaign Ends With Good Records
In the PowerPlay, RR have the best run-rate (10.75), the best boundary percentage (28.96), and have hit the most number of sixes (47)
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Bad Season For KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders lost only two of the seven home games last season. This year, they've lost 3 out of 5.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Chasing Can Be Easier
In the last 24 matches in Eden Gardens, teams defending and chasing a target have won 12 times each. In the last eight afternoon fixtures at the venue, the chasing team has won six times.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Who Will Get The Chance?
KKR has two match-up breakers to use at the top of the order. Quinton de Kock has not featured in the last few games after a poor start to the season, but he has great numbers against Jofra Archer (128 runs off 60 balls). Gurbaz, meanwhile, has gone hammer and tongs against another one of RR's PowerPlay operators - Maheesh Theekshana (75 runs off 44 balls).
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Theekshana Can Be Crucial
Though Gurbaz has had the measure of him, Theekshana could yet be RR's PP trumpcard in Kolkata. The Sri Lankan spinner has dismissed Sunil Narine twice in just eight deliveries bowled to the West Indian in all T20s.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Can Sanju Samson Play Today?
Sanju Samson is near full fitness again, but might not be risked with RR already out of the race for the playoffs. The Royals will also be without Sandeep Sharma, who has been ruled out for the season with a finger injury.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Batting Pitch
A slightly cloudy afternoon seems to be on the horizon, but the probability of rain is really low. The par score has been around 200 at the Eden Gardens, with the only previous afternoon game of this season being a run-fest where more than 500 runs were scored cumulatively. Expect another good batting surface that isn't going to offer much turn.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR In The Race For Playoffs
KKR must treat every remaining match as a do-or-die game, as the top teams on the points table are already reaching 16 points.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR’s Middle Order Needs to Fire
Despite boasting names like Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh, KKR are struggling. A repeat failure could spell trouble in IPL 2025.
KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: RR’s Death Bowling Needs Urgent Reinforcement
Sandeep Sharma and Jofra Archner need to improve their death-over execution. A failure here could cost RR another high-scoring game.
KKR vs RR, IPL 2025 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to KKR vs RR game live coverage. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.