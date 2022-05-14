14 May 2022, 22:43 PM
IPL 2022: KKR beat SRH
Sunrisers on brink of getting knocked out after this big loss. They have to win remaining two games to ensure they have a chance but others results need to fall in place.
KKR were professional tonight. Russell their player of the match with 49 runs and 3 wickets. They are are still in it but chances are very hard.
14 May 2022, 22:20 PM
KKR on top!
Nicholas Pooran has fallen as well, Gives a straight catch to Narine.
Big wicket for KKR and they continue to dominate proceedings here.
SRH 90/4 (13.3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 88 runs in 39 balls
14 May 2022, 21:51 PM
Match hangs in balance!
Another poor outing for SRH captain Kane Williamson as he departs for 9 made off 17 balls. Cleaned up by Andre Russell.
Rahul Tripathi scores 9 as well before getting out caugh and bowl off Tim Southee.
SRH 54/2 (8.2)
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 124 runs in 70 balls
14 May 2022, 21:49 PM
SRH off to good start
Hyderabad need a good knock from Kane Williamson. Umesh dropped him in follow through but it was a tough chance. Kane need luck on his side, he smashed Umesh for a boundary off the next ball. Abhishek looking in good touch at the other end.
SRH 17/0 (3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 161 runs
14 May 2022, 20:53 PM
Russell Power!
Andre Russell smashes 20 off the last over. Three BIG sixes in the over bowled by Washington Sundar, the off-spinner.
Kane Williamson erred over there by not counting the overs of his bowlers and had to give it to Sundar to bowl the last over to Sundar, Russell is always dangerous vs spin and he took big advantage of it.
KKR 177/6 (20)
14 May 2022, 20:32 PM
Russell goes big!
On the last ball ofthe 15th over bowled by Natarajan, Russell smashes him for a maximum over deep mid-wicket boundary. That was some shot and sort of statement from the big West Indian. SRH need to watch out.
KKR 119/5 (15.1)
14 May 2022, 20:11 PM
Umran Malik on fire!
Malik has picked up 3 wickets so far and all of them big wickets- Rahane, Rana and S Iyer - and this has pushed KKR on back foot.
KKR 94/4 (11.2)
14 May 2022, 19:57 PM
OUT!
That's the end of Nitish Rana, he has been done in by pace of Umran Malik, who picks up the second wicket for SRH.
Poor cricket shot from Rana who has been caught by Shashank Singh in the deep.
Shreyas Iyer joins Rahane in the middle.
KKR 69/2 (7.4)
14 May 2022, 19:41 PM
Rahane, Rana steady KKR
After loss of Venkatesh Iyer early on in the innings, Rahane and Nitish Rana have steadied the ship. KKR go past fifty inside the powerplay
KKR 53/1 (5.4)
14 May 2022, 19:05 PM
KKR lose Venkatesh Iyer
This was turning out to be a brilliant start from KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer. Rahane opened his account with a pull over fine leg boundary for six. But on the last ball of the second over bowled by Marco Jansen, Iyer chopped it on to the stumps. KKR lose 1st wicket early.
KKR 17/1 (2.1)
14 May 2022, 19:01 PM
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
14 May 2022, 19:00 PM
Toss News!
KKR win toss and they will bat first.
14 May 2022, 18:07 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 61 of IPL 2022 to be played between KKR and SRH.
Stay tuned for more updates here.