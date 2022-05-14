14 May 2022, 19:41 PM
Rahane, Rana steady KKR
After loss of Venkatesh Iyer early on in the innings, Rahane and Nitish Rana have steadied the ship. KKR go past fifty inside the powerplay
KKR 53/1 (5.4)
14 May 2022, 19:05 PM
KKR lose Venkatesh Iyer
This was turning out to be a brilliant start from KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer. Rahane opened his account with a pull over fine leg boundary for six. But on the last ball of the second over bowled by Marco Jansen, Iyer chopped it on to the stumps. KKR lose 1st wicket early.
KKR 17/1 (2.1)
14 May 2022, 19:01 PM
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
14 May 2022, 19:00 PM
Toss News!
KKR win toss and they will bat first.
14 May 2022, 18:07 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 61 of IPL 2022 to be played between KKR and SRH.
Stay tuned for more updates here.