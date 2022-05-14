हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Nitish Rana, Ajinkya Rahane take KKR past 50

Follow live coverage of Match 61 of IPL 2022 to be played between KKR and SRH at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 

Last Updated: Saturday, May 14, 2022 - 20:01
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Struggling after four straight losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to sort their bowling woes when they take on an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders as both the teams look to stay afloat in the IPL play-off race here on Saturday.

A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all the remaining three games to salvage any hopes of making it to the play-offs.

With 10 points, KKR, however, are on the brink of elimination. Shreyas Iyer’s men have just two more matches to go and wins in both will only take them to 14 points, which might not be enough with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore already sitting pretty in the top four with 14 points from 12 games.

With PTI inputs

14 May 2022, 19:41 PM

Rahane, Rana steady KKR

After loss of Venkatesh Iyer early on in the innings, Rahane and Nitish Rana have steadied the ship. KKR go past fifty inside the powerplay

KKR 53/1 (5.4)

14 May 2022, 19:05 PM

KKR lose Venkatesh Iyer

This was turning out to be a brilliant start from KKR openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer. Rahane opened his account with a pull over fine leg boundary for six. But on the last ball of the second over bowled by Marco Jansen, Iyer chopped it on to the stumps. KKR lose 1st wicket early. 

KKR 17/1 (2.1)

14 May 2022, 19:01 PM

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

14 May 2022, 19:00 PM

Toss News!

KKR win toss and they will bat first. 

14 May 2022, 18:07 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 61 of IPL 2022 to be played between KKR and SRH. 

Stay tuned for more updates here.

Must Watch

PT4M

Survey of the western wall of the mosque has been completed today