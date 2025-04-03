LIVE | KKR vs SRH Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Knight Riders, Sunrisers Eye Comeback

KKR Vs SRH Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane-led Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad met, it was in the IPL 2024 final. Both teams are coming into the 15th match of IPL 2025 on the back of crushing defeats and will look to return to winning ways in the ongoing season.

Notably, KKR and SRH have faced each other 28 times in IPL so far, with Kolkata having a commanding lead of 19-9.

Squads For KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya