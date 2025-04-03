LIVE | KKR vs SRH Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Knight Riders, Sunrisers Eye Comeback
KKR vs SRH (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane-led Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.
The last time Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad met, it was in the IPL 2024 final. Both teams are coming into the 15th match of IPL 2025 on the back of crushing defeats and will look to return to winning ways in the ongoing season.
Notably, KKR and SRH have faced each other 28 times in IPL so far, with Kolkata having a commanding lead of 19-9.
Squads For KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Score: Abhishek Sharma’s Silent Bat
SRH’s attacking opener Abhishek Sharma has struggled to convert starts, managing only 31 runs in three innings. Given the surge in 'Abhishek Sharma IPL 2025 stats' searches, his performance is under the scanner.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH’s Powerplay Problems
Sunrisers Hyderabad have the worst powerplay economy rate (11.4) this season. Despite featuring Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Harshal Patel, their pace attack has been ineffective early on. Fans searching for 'SRH powerplay stats IPL 2025' will find this alarming.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Score: KKR’s Struggles Against Short Balls
A major concern for KKR is their inability to handle short-pitched deliveries. Nine of their 12 dismissals to fast bowling have come from balls pitched between 8-10 meters or shorter. This is a hot topic under 'KKR batting weakness analysis.'
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Score: Middle-Order Woes for Kolkata
KKR’s power-packed middle order, including Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell, is averaging only 17.22 with a subpar strike rate of 117.3. Queries like 'Andre Russell IPL 2025 form' have spiked as fans look for answers.
