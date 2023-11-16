LIVE Updates | Kolkata Eden Gardens Weather Today, SA vs AUS, 2nd Semifinal Match: 25 Per Cent Chance Of Rain

The seocond semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is likely to be marred by rain. The weather prediction for November 16, the day of the match, is not too heartening for the teams and the cricket lovers. There is prediction of 100 percent cloud cover in Kolkata while chances of rain is likely to be 25 percent.

There is a reserve day for the SA vs AUS semifinal. If the match is not completed on November 15, the game will resume from exactly the same spot on the next day, November 17. But the weather prediction is even worse on that day with chances of rain increasing to 75 percent.

