LIVE Updates | Kolkata Eden Gardens Weather Today, SA vs AUS, 2nd Semifinal Match: 25 Per Cent Chance Of Rain

CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

Kolkata Eden Gardens Weather Today, SA vs AUS, 2nd Semifinal Match: 25 Per Cent Chance Of Rain

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Today's Weather Rain LIVE Updates, South Africa Vs Australia (SA vs AUS) 2nd Semifinal ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Rain Cancel Match?

Nov 16, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Kolkata set to see spell of rains today and tomorrow. (Image: ANI)
LIVE Blog

The seocond semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is likely to be marred by rain. The weather prediction for November 16, the day of the match, is not too heartening for the teams and the cricket lovers. There is prediction of 100 percent cloud cover in Kolkata while chances of rain is likely to be 25 percent. 

There is a reserve day for the SA vs AUS semifinal. If the match is not completed on November 15, the game will resume from exactly the same spot on the next day, November 17. But the weather prediction is even worse on that day with chances of rain increasing to 75 percent. 

Follow LIVE Weather Updates from Kolkata during SA vs AUS 2nd semifinal of World Cup 2023 here

16 November 2023
14:48 PM

25 per cent chance of rain

The MET department predicts a 25 per cent chance of rain in Kolkata for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal betwen South Africa and Australia on Thursday.

Check Kolkata weather update for South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal HERE.

14:23 PM

SA Vs AUS Semifinal: Kolkata Weather Updates

Hello and welcome to the live blog which will cover the weather in Kolkata on the day when South Africa plays Australia in the 2nd semifinal of the ODI World Cup. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.

