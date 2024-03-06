ISL:9-1(1), LAH Vs ISL Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Alex Hales Departs, Islamabad United 1 Down

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will lock horns with Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in match no.23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season on Wednesday night. Qalandars are out of contention to qualify for the knockouts and now it is a matter of pride for the defending champions. Lahore Qalandars have lost six games in a row before their last game against Peshawar Zalmi was washed out. In their last encounter, United chased down a 196-run target with eight wickets and 10 balls left.

The PSL game will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. United are on a roll at the moment as they have won three games in a row.

Follow LIVE Score From PSL 2024 Match Islamabad United (ISL) vs Lahore Qalandars (LAH) Here.