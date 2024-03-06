ISL Vs LAH Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Shaheen Shah Afridi Key For Lahore
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (LAH Vs ISL)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 23: Shadab Khan vs Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Trending Photos
Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will lock horns with Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in match no.23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season on Wednesday night. Qalandars are out of contention to qualify for the knockouts and now it is a matter of pride for the defending champions. Lahore Qalandars have lost six games in a row before their last game against Peshawar Zalmi was washed out. In their last encounter, United chased down a 196-run target with eight wickets and 10 balls left.
The PSL game will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. United are on a roll at the moment as they have won three games in a row.
Follow LIVE Score From PSL 2024 Match Islamabad United (ISL) vs Lahore Qalandars (LAH) Here.
LIVE PSL 2024: Livestreaming Details
PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be played in Rawalpindi tonight. Read the livestreaming details of the contest in the link attached below.
PSL 2024 Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details - READ
LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.