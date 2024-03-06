NewsCricket
PSL 2024

ISL Vs LAH Live Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Shaheen Shah Afridi Key For Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United (LAH Vs ISL)LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 23: Shadab Khan vs Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 04:27 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will lock horns with Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in match no.23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season on Wednesday night. Qalandars are out of contention to qualify for the knockouts and now it is a matter of pride for the defending champions. Lahore Qalandars have lost six games in a row before their last game against Peshawar Zalmi was washed out. In their last encounter, United chased down a 196-run target with eight wickets and 10 balls left.

The PSL game will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. United are on a roll at the moment as they have won three games in a row.

Follow LIVE Score From PSL 2024 Match Islamabad United (ISL) vs Lahore Qalandars (LAH) Here.

06 March 2024
16:27 PM

LIVE PSL 2024: Livestreaming Details

PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be played in Rawalpindi tonight. Read the livestreaming details of the contest in the link attached below.

PSL 2024 Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details - READ

15:39 PM

LIVE ISL vs LAH PSL 2024

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani