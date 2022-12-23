LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: How will Rishabh Pant's team shape up?

DC IPL 2023 players list: Delhi Capitals will have their task cut out when they take the field in IPL 2023. The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals have never won an IPL trophy in the last 12 editions and this year they will have another chance to make small changes to their squad in order to build a strong team for IPL 2023. Come December 23, the Delhi Capitals think tank will sit at the auction table in Kochi to finalise their squad for the next edition.

The Delhi Capitals released four players ahead of the auction. The names are all-rounder Shardul Thakur (who has been traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh while Aman Khan has been traded in from Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR).

The remaining purse with Delhi Capitals is Rs 19.45 crore and their overseas slot is only two. Chances are high that DC may go for the likes of Sam Curran and Jason Holder, who are quality all-rounders. They need a solid pace bowling all-rounder in their ranks after losing Marcus Stoinis ahead of IPL auction 2022.

DC will also be on a look out for a solid domestic talent. They have Rs 19.45 crore in the bag and can take part in a bidding war if they really want one particular player in their team.

Delhi Capitals are owned by GMR Group and JSW Group. As per Forbes, Delhi Capitals are valued at $ 1.035 billion.

DC retained squad: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

DC released players: Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Trade Ins: Aman Khan (from KKR)