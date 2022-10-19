LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan, LIVE Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Updates: Mohammad Nabi fifty powers Afghans to 154
AFG vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match LIVE Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from Afghanistan vs Pakistan Warm Up match here.
Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan will take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the second official warm up match ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). Both sides will look to complete their build-up with a win ahead of Super 12 clashes later this week.
Afghanistan, captained by Mohammad Nabi, will be confident after defeating Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in their first warm-up match on October 17. Ibrahim Zadran led them in scoring, and Nabi's cameo enabled the Afghans to produce a competitive total.
England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their first warm-up match. Pakistan scored 160, and the Three Lions chased it down with 32 balls to spare.
v #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hbPD6vU0JV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2022
The pitch at the Gabba has been relatively favorable for batting, but bowlers have also performed admirably. Because rain is expected, teams should field first to understand the DLS Method better.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan HERE.
Will RAIN affect India vs New Zealand match at Gabba too?
Rohit Sharma's Team India will take on New Zealand in the second ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match after the Afghanistan vs Pakistan gets overs. With rain sending Afghan and Pak cricketers off the field, will India's match be affected by rain too. Check weather report for India vs New Zealand warm up game here.
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup Warm Up: Pakistan off to flyer before rain returns
Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are off to a flying start thanks to wayward bowling by the Afghanistan pacers. Only 6 runs have come off the bat with Babar Azam on 6 as rain returns to the Gabba.
Pakistan are 19/0 in 2.2 overs vs Afghanistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Mohammad Nabi fifty powers team to 154
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi brings up fifty off 36 balls as Shaheen Shah Afridi goes for 11 in the final over. Nabi remains unbeaten on 51 and Usman Ghani scores 32 off 20 balls.
Afghanistan score 154/6 in 20 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Shaheen Shah Afridi, players back on field
The players are back on the field and Shaheen Shah Afridi is back in the attack. Afridi concedes 14 runs in the over with Mohammad Nabi and Usman Ghani getting a couple of boundaries. Nabi is batting on 39 while Ghani has reached 23 off 16 balls.
Afghanistan are 133/6 in 18 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Rain sends teams off the field
The rain has got heavier at the Gabba in Brisbane as players are sent off the field. Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi unbeaten on 31 and Usman Ghani batting on 17.
Afghanistan are 119/6 in 17 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Afghanistan 100 finally up
Afghanistan finally cross 100-run mark for the loss of six wickets. Mohammad Nabi is unbeaten on 24 while Usman Ghani is batting on 13.
Afghanistan are 107/6 in 16 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Afghanistan are SIX wickets down!
Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan gets his first wicket, dismisses young Ibrahim Zadran for 35. Azmatullah Omarzai is dismissed in the next over for duck by Haris Rauf, who picks up his second wicket.
Afghanistan are 82/6 in 13.3 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Mohammad Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran rebuild
Rocked after early strikes, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi rebuilds with Ibrahim Zadran. Nabi batting on 8 while Zadran is unbeaten on 24.
Afghanistan are 62/4 in 11 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Nawaz strikes in 1st over
Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has struck in his first over. Najibullah Zadran holes out for just 6 off 8 balls as Afghanistan lose their 4th wicket.
Afghanistan are 48/4 in 7.3 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf STRIKES, Afghanistan lose 3rd wicket
Haris Rauf replaces Shaheen Shah Afridi and strikes almost immediately. Darwish Rasooli can't handle Rauf's extra pace and gets a top edge to be dismissed for 3.
Afghanistan are 19/3 in 4.3 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Shaheen Shah Afridi gets 2nd wicket
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes again as Afghanistan lose second early wicket. Hazratullah Zazai tries to give room but misses as Afridi hits the leg stump. Zazai only manages 9 off 11 balls.
Afghanistan are 11/2 in 3 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Shaheen Shah Afridi STRIKES!
Shaheen Shah Afridi has struck in the first over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is caught plump in front of the wicket for a first-ball duck. It seems Gurbaz has injured his toe as well as Afghanistan physio is out in the middle.
Afghanistan are 1/1 in 0.5 overs vs Pakistan
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Mohammad Nabi is happy to 'bat first'
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi is not too disappointed in having to bat first against Pakistan. Here's what Nabi said at the toss...
"Happy to bat first. It's the third match on this pitch. We'll try to post a good score. We take experience from the various leagues. Few of us have played the Big Bash as well, we know the conditions. Mujeeb is better than me with the new ball."
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm up: Babar Azam aims for early wicket
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam spells out the reason for bowling first in warm up game against Afghanistan. Here's what Babar has to say...
"We are bowling first and we are trying to take early wickets. Looks like a good pitch. 160-170 will be good to chase. We were not up to the mark with our fielding. We had a fielding session yesterday, so we are confident. This is a good pitch to bat on. We are playing our full-strength today. We are ready (for the WC) and looking forward to this game."
AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up: Babar Azam wins TOSS, to bowl 1st
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is back for this second warm up game against Afghanistan today. Babar has won the toss at the Gabba and elected to bowl first.
Stepping IN #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zuGgchKOfk
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
