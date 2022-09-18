NewsCricket
AUSTRALIA LEGENDS VS BANGLADESH LEGENDS MATCH

LIVE Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Bangladesh Legends set 159 runs target

Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 AUS-L vs BAN-L (Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.

Shane Watson-led Australia Legends will take on Mohammad Sharif's Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Match Details

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

Road Safety World Series 2022

Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

September 18, Sunday

7:30 pm IST

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XI

Australia Legends Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson (captain), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XI: Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain (captain)

Full Squads

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Nazmus Sadat, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk(w), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Bryce McGain, Alex Doolan

18 September 2022
21:41 PM

Australia lose 1st wicket

21:40 PM

Bangladesh Legends set 159 runs target against Australia Legends

20:56 PM
20:38 PM
20:22 PM
20:00 PM
19:59 PM

Two quick wickets for AUS-L at the top

19:59 PM

Australia Legends (Playing XI): Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin

Bangladesh Legends (Playing XI): Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Nazmus Sadat, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Abdur Razzak, Abul Hasan

19:20 PM

Toss Report

Australia Legends captain Shane Watson won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh Legends in the Sunday match of the Road Safety World Series here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

18:57 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the important happenings from the match.
 

