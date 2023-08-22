PAK: 201 (47.1) | AFG VS PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan All Out For 201

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will begin a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the first game at the Mahindra Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday. Pakistan have won all off their last four matches against Afghanistan, dating back to 2012. The last ODI match between the two sides was the 2019 Cricket World Cup which Pakistan won by three wickets with 2 balls to spare.

The ODI series will be good preparation for both Pakistan and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament which gets underway in Multan on August 30. Babar will have the services of top pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah at his disposal.

Afghanistan will also have the services of stars like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi for the ODI series.



