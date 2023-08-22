PAK: 201 (47.1) | AFG VS PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan All Out For 201
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam's side will take on Afghanistan in the first game of three-match ODI series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.
Babar Azam’s Pakistan will begin a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the first game at the Mahindra Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday. Pakistan have won all off their last four matches against Afghanistan, dating back to 2012. The last ODI match between the two sides was the 2019 Cricket World Cup which Pakistan won by three wickets with 2 balls to spare.
The ODI series will be good preparation for both Pakistan and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament which gets underway in Multan on August 30. Babar will have the services of top pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah at his disposal.
Afghanistan will also have the services of stars like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi for the ODI series.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan HERE.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: 202 runs target
Afghanistan have displayed a good performance so far in the first innings as Pakistan are bowled out for 201 runs in 47.1 overs. Now the time is for the Afghanistan batters to get the job done but they will face one of the best bowling attacks in the world.
PAK: 201 (47.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI updates: Pakistan eye to score
Pakistan eye to reach the 250-run mark which will be a huge achievement from here on for the batters in the middle - Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.
PAK: 185/8 (44.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Shadab to carry
Pakistan pin hopes on Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in the middle with 8 overs left and two wickets in hand. Afghanistan eye to bowl out opposition as soon as possible.
PAK: 173/8 (42 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Pakistan 8 down
Afghanistan are in a good position at the moment with Pakistan 8 wickets down on a track which looks like a good one for batters.
PAK: 165/8 (40 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Another one!
Imam-ul-Haq 61 (94) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Mohammad Nabi. That is another wicket Afghanistan as the former skipper completes his spell with two wickets and 34 runs.
PAK: 160/6 (37 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan desperate for wicket
Afghanistan are desperate for another wicket to gain complete of this contest. Pakistan with Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq batting brilliantly in the middle.
PAK: 148/5 (35 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Drinks break
It is time for drinks now as both teams take a minute to re-organise and plan their tactics for the remaining overs. Pakistan will surely look to play save for the next seven overs for now and then take charge in the last ten.
PAK: 142/5 (33 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Fifty for Imam
Imam-ul-Haq completes his fifty in 79 balls, well played from the Pakistan batter at a much-needed hour for his team. Just two fours in his innings so far.
PAK: 136/5 (31.4 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Gone!
Pakistan 5 down as Iftikhar Ahmed is caught by Shahidi bowled by Mohammad Nabi. Afghanistan on top of this contest at the moment.
PAK: 112/5 (28 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan look wickets
Abdul Rahman and Mohammad Nabi attack the stumps for Afghanistan looking to break this partnership of 45 runs between Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq.
PAK: 107/4 (26.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Pakistan bounce back
Iftikhar Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq have steadied Pakistan's ship for now and Afghanistan have brought in Abdul Rahman in the attack now.
PAK: 91/4 (24 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Rashid Khan continues attack
Afghanistan attack with Rashid and Mohammad Nabi in the middle. Pakistan have got a good partnership with Ahmed and Imam but still a long way to go.
PAK: 85/4 (22.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Four!
Iftikhar Ahmed packs off Rashid Khan for a much-needed boundary for the Men in Green. That will surely take some pressure off the batters in the middle.
PAK: 80/4 (20.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Gone!
Agha Salman LBW by Rashid Khan after scoring 7 off 29 balls. Talk about impact, Rashid takes a wicket in his very first over of this contest.
PAK: 65/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Drinks break
Agha Salman and Imam-ul-Haq are in the middle for Pakistan as they look to rebuild the innings with a solid partnership. Afghanistan on the other hand will plan on getting more wickets soon.
PAK: 59/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Pakistan look to rebuild
Pakistan in desperate need of a partnership at the moment. Afghanistan have got them 3 down inside 15 overs and it looks like they will hunt for more wickets now.
PAK: 54/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Omarzai comes in
Azmatullah Omarzai brought into the attack by Afghanistan as Imam-ul-Haq and Agha Salman try to buildup a partnership in the middle for Pakistan.
PAK: 51/3 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Gone!
Huge blow to Pakistan as Mohammad Rizwan 21 (22) LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan are on top of this contest as pressure builds up on the Pakistan batters now.
PAK: 41/3 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Pakistan bounce back
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan in the middle steady Pakistan's ship with some smart batting. Afghanistan desperate for wickets at the moment with Farooqi and Rahman.
PAK: 27/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st: Babar gone!
Pakistan in deep trouble at the moment as captain Babar Azam departs after getting trapped LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the second over. Afghanistan off to a very bright start.
PAK: 13/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Gone!
Bright start for Afghanistan as Fakhar Zaman departs in the very first over, he is caught by Mohammed Nabi bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
PAK: 3/1 (0.4 Overs)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Lineups
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Toss report
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the first ODI.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Toss coming up
The toss for Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will take place at 230 PM (IST). Captain Babar Azam will hope his side can continue their winning momentum from the recent Test series.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: All eyes on Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is batting in great rhythm recently after struggling for a while. He also scored a century in the recent LPL 2023 edition for the Colombo Strikers.
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Predicted 11
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Zadran ruled out!
Afghanistan's middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to knee injury. He's replaced by Shahidullah Kamal.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Toss timings
The first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 3 PM (IST) and the toss for the game will take place 30 minutes before that. We can expect a high-scoring thriller contest today.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Rashid Khan catches up with Shaheen Shah Afridi, WATCH
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan greeted his Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of Afghanistan's first ODI against Pakistan in Hambantota. Watch HERE...
The Lahore Qalandars' bond between Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi ____ #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/8aj9XqWCVl
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 21, 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Babar Azam full of confidence ahead of series opener
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team was full of confidence ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan which gets underway in Hambantota on Tuesday. "We enter this series with good momentum following our Test series win here and we are eager to build on it. We have a few new faces in the side and I wish them good luck for the challenges ahead. Most of the boys have been playing cricket in different leagues, but when you don the Pakistan star, it is a different feeling altogether," Babar told PCB Digital ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Babar Azam vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in nets, WATCH
The roles were reversed as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bowled to pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the nets in Hambantota ahead of the first ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan today. Watch Babar Azam bowl to Shaheen Shah Afridi HERE...
Roles switched pic.twitter.com/AIMkiykDkK
— Maham||BabarAzam's era (@afkurss) August 21, 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Salman Agha gets into groove, WATCH
Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha is ready to fire in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday. Watch Salman Agha gear up in the nets HERE...
.@SalmanAliAgha1 in focus: Getting in the groove _#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/kF7eoIsZS4
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 21, 2023
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel to make ODI debut
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has confirmed that he intends to use all the players in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. It means batters like Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel could make ODI debuts. Hear what Babar Azam has to say HERE...
Babar Azam confirms Pakistan will try to use all their players in the squad for the ODIs against Afghanistan.
We could see Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique and Usama Mir playing some part in the ODI series. Great to know __ #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/z1EGumyq0Q
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 21, 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Babar Azam, Hashmatullah Shahidi unveil trophy
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi unveiled the trophy for the three-match ODI series which will get underway in Hambantota HERE. Watch the trophy unveiling HERE...
Prize Unveiled _
_: @Hashmat_50 and @BabarAzam258 unveiled the Super Cola Cup Afghanistan vs Pakistan Series trophy this evening. #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #SuperColaCup | #ByaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/oIpK1UN6zt
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 21, 2023
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Mixed results for Afghanistan in ODIs
Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan team have experience at Hambantota - just two months earlier, they played a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, losing 2-1. They played a more recent 50-over series in Bangladesh, winning it 2-1.
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Pakistan eye winning start
Babar Azam's Pakistan have been unbeaten against Afghanistan in the last 4 ODI dating back to 2012. Can Pakistan keep up their winning run against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghans in the three-match ODI series?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI in Hambantota HERE.