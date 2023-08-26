LIVE Updates | AFG VS PAK, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Babar Azam And Co Aim Series Whitewash

Babar Azam's Pakistan will aim to inflict a series whitewash on Afghanistan by winning the third ODI on Saturday. The Men in Green are 2-0 ahead in the three-match series going on in Sri Lanka. Earlier, Afghanistan had lost the first ODI by 142 runs and the second by just 1 wicket. While the Afghans were outplayed in the first match, Pakistan held their nerve in the tensed last moments to come out on top in the second game.

The series moves to Colombo from Hambantota where the first two matches took place. Maybe the change in venue will bring change in fortune of the Afghanistan team. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's form will be crucial to success of Afghanistan. The opening batter hit a brilliant 151 off the same number of deliveries to ensure that Afghanistan gave a good fight in the second match. Pakistan have displayed an all-round show in the two matches and will be aiming to repeat the same in the third and last match.

