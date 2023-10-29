AFG: 56-1 (12) | AFG Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Afghanistan Back On Track, Sri Lanka Need Wickets

AFG vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Afghanistan showcased a commendable performance, limiting Sri Lanka to 241 runs on a pitch that didn't pose significant challenges. The toss granted both teams their preferences, with Afghanistan opting to bowl and Sri Lanka batting first. Fazalhaq, making his return, swiftly dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne. Although Nissanka and Kusal Mendis constructed a solid 62-run partnership, they refrained from aggressive play. Shahidi employed spinners in the middle overs, maintaining control over the run rate, resulting in the pivotal dismissals of Mendis and Samarawickrama by the impressive Mujeeb, triggering a Sri Lankan collapse from 134 for 2 to 185 for 7. Mathews and Theekshana's resilient partnership pushed Sri Lanka beyond 240. Despite the break favouring Afghanistan, the recent example of India defending a similar total against England suggests Sri Lanka, having posted a competitive score, could draw inspiration from their neighbours in pursuit of two crucial points.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 30 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka.