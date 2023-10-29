AFG: 56-1 (12) | AFG Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Afghanistan Back On Track, Sri Lanka Need Wickets
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (AFG vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Afghanistan bowled well to restrict Sri Lanka to 241, despite a middle-order collapse, setting the stage for a competitive contest.
AFG vs SL Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Afghanistan showcased a commendable performance, limiting Sri Lanka to 241 runs on a pitch that didn't pose significant challenges. The toss granted both teams their preferences, with Afghanistan opting to bowl and Sri Lanka batting first. Fazalhaq, making his return, swiftly dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne. Although Nissanka and Kusal Mendis constructed a solid 62-run partnership, they refrained from aggressive play. Shahidi employed spinners in the middle overs, maintaining control over the run rate, resulting in the pivotal dismissals of Mendis and Samarawickrama by the impressive Mujeeb, triggering a Sri Lankan collapse from 134 for 2 to 185 for 7. Mathews and Theekshana's resilient partnership pushed Sri Lanka beyond 240. Despite the break favouring Afghanistan, the recent example of India defending a similar total against England suggests Sri Lanka, having posted a competitive score, could draw inspiration from their neighbours in pursuit of two crucial points.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 30 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka.
AFG vs SL Live: Afghanistan Bounce Back
Theekshana bowled two singles to Rahmat and one run to Ibrahim Zadran while also delivering a wide and a dot ball.
AFG 56/1 (12) CRR: 4.67 REQ: 4.89
Afghanistan need 186 runs
AFG vs SL Live: Fifty Up For Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran scored a well-placed boundary with excellent timing, and Rahmat faced a mixture of deliveries including a leg-side flick in the over by Theekshana.
AFG 50/1 (10.2) CRR: 4.84 REQ: 4.84
Afghanistan need 192 runs
AFG vs SL Live: Boundary Against Rajitha
Rajitha bowled a mix of good-length deliveries, including a boundary from Rahmat on the fourth ball.
AFG 40/1 (8) CRR: 5 REQ: 4.81
Afghanistan need 202 runs
AFG vs SL Live: Ibrahim Zadran On Attack
Ibrahim Zadran hit a stylish six, and then there were a series of dot balls with good fielding and a wide from Rajitha in the over.
AFG 27/1 (6) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 4.89
Afghanistan need 215 runs
AFG vs SL Live: Early Strike For Sri Lanka
Madushanka's inswinger shatters Gurbaz's stumps for a golden duck, giving Sri Lanka an ideal beginning.
AFG 14/1 (4) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 4.96
Afghanistan need 228 runs
AFG vs SL Live: Innings Break
Sri Lanka's innings concludes at 241 runs with Rajitha's run-out as he attempts a quick single and is found well short by Gurbaz's precise throw.
SL 241 (49.3) CRR: 4.87
Innings Break
AFG vs SL Live: Mathews Out
Mathews departs after a smart catch by Nabi, giving Fazalhaq Farooqi his fourth wicket, and it's a crucial breakthrough that could impact the match by 10-15 runs. Mathews c Nabi b Fazalhaq Farooqi 23(26) [4s-1 6s-1].
SL 239/9 (48.3) CRR: 4.93
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Sri Lanka 8 Down
Fazalhaq Farooqi dismisses Theekshana with a yorker, ending their partnership after Theekshana's contribution of 29 runs.
SL 233/8 (47.4) CRR: 4.89
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Big Six For Sri Lanka
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls a mix of singles and a cheeky six to Mathews and Theekshana in the 45th over.
SL 222/7 (46) CRR: 4.83
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: 200 up for Sri Lanka
Theekshana scored two boundaries, one with a well-placed steer behind square on the off-side and another with a drilled shot wide of cover, breaking a sequence of dots and ones, while the other deliveries were either defended or left alone.
SL 208/7 (44) CRR: 4.73
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Need Partnership
Azmatullah bowled a series of deliveries, with Theekshana and Mathews scoring singles off them, except for the last one which was defended.
SL 193/7 (42) CRR: 4.6
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Another wicket falls
Chameera run out at the bowler's end by a direct hit from Ibrahim Zadran, adding to Sri Lanka's troubles.
SL 185/7 (40) CRR: 4.62
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Sri Lanka In Deep Trouble
Asalanka departs, caught by Rashid Khan at mid-off, after playing a sloppy shot, adding to Sri Lanka's troubles.
SL 180/6 (38.5) CRR: 4.64
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: SL 5 Down
Rashid Khan dismisses Dhananjaya with a wrong 'un, as DDS plays a loose shot, leaving his team in trouble. Rashid is delighted with the wicket. Dhananjaya is out for 14 (26 balls, 1 four).
SL 168/5 (37) CRR: 4.54
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Fazalhaq Farooqi Back Into The Attack
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls a variety of deliveries, including a change of pace and a fuller length one, as the batsmen either defend or take singles.
SL 166/4 (35) CRR: 4.74
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Rebuild
Mujeeb bowled a variety of deliveries, but the batters managed only singles and no boundaries.
SL 154/4 (32.1) CRR: 4.79
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Another One For Mujeeb
Samarawickrama falls victim to Mujeeb, dismissed leg before wicket! Mujeeb is causing a stir by claiming two wickets in just four balls from his spell. Samarawickrama, on the other hand, has been adjudged lbw and has opted to challenge the umpire's decision. Samarawickrama departs after scoring 36 runs from 40 balls, including 3 boundaries.
SL 139/4 (29.1) CRR: 4.77
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Mujeeb Strikes
Kusal Mendis and Samarawickrama collect singles off Mujeeb with delicate nudges and well-placed shots to both leg and off sides.
SL 134/3 (27.4) CRR: 4.84
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Rebuild
Kusal Mendis and Samarawickrama collect singles off Mujeeb with delicate nudges and well-placed shots to both leg and off sides.
SL 131/2 (27) CRR: 4.85
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Nabi Into The Attack
Nabi bowls to Samarawickrama, who scores 1 run to fine leg. He follows it up with 2 runs, flicking a low full delivery. Samarawickrama then flicks to mid-wicket for no run, and to square leg on the next ball. Kusal Mendis flicks for 1 run, with a commentator noting that 280 runs would be challenging for Afghanistan on this pitch.
SL 125/2 (25) CRR: 5
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Big Over For Sri Lanka
Samarawickrama hits two consecutive fours with elegant drives, followed by a powerful pull, and then there are singles for Kusal Mendis in this over by Azmatullah.
SL 107/2 (22.1) CRR: 4.83
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: SL 2 Down
Nissanka, after a delayed review request, was dismissed caught by Gurbaz off Azmatullah's delivery, which had extra bounce and moved just outside off, as he edged it while attempting to hit it square on the off-side, but the review couldn't be taken within the time limit, ending his innings at 46 runs from 60 balls with 5 fours.
SL 87/2 (20) CRR: 4.35
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Nissanka Near Fifty
Azmatullah bowled, with Nissanka driving a full-length ball to sweeper cover for a single, followed by Kusal Mendis punching a back-of-length ball to the same field for one run, flicking a full ball through mid-wicket for two runs, and then delivering a superb cut shot for four, with an extra-wide and a short ball that Kusal Mendis comfortably ducked under.
SL 84/1 (18) CRR: 4.67
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Rashid Khan Into The Attack
Rashid Khan bowled, and Nissanka managed to score a single with a punch to long-on, followed by a leg-sidish googly that hit Nissanka's pads, then a clipped shot to the left of short mid-wicket, and finally a full ball driven for two runs, while Kusal Mendis drove the full ball to long-on for a single in the same over.
SL 71/1 (16) CRR: 4.44
Afghanistan opt to bowl
AFG vs SL Live: Azmatullah Appeals For LBW
Azmatullah bowls a series of deliveries to Nissanka, with a failed LBW appeal and Nissanka playing defensively, while the commentary discusses Afghanistan's chances in a match against Netherlands compared to Sri Lanka's tough fixtures.
SL 59/1 (14.1) CRR: 4.16
Afghanistan opt to bowl
Azmatullah Omarzai makes an economical start, conceding just 2 runs in his first over. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis bring up team's 50. Nissanka is batting on 30 and Kusal Mendis is on 5.
SL are 50/1 in 12 overs vs Afghanistan
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka is stepping on the acclerator, smashes his 3rd boundary of the innings off Fazalhaq Farooqi to move along to 24. Kusal Mendis is batting on 2.
SL are 41/1 in 10 overs vs Afghanistan
Pathum Nissanka gets first boundary off Mujeeb ur Rahman in Afghanistan spinner's 5th over to move along to 18. Kusal Mendis is batting on 1.
SL are 34/1 in 9 overs vs Afghanistan
Sri Lanka opener Pathun Nissanka drives Fazalhaq Farooqi through the covers for his first four of the innings to move along to 13. Kusal Mendis is batting on 0.
SL are 28/1 in 8 overs vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi takes a last minute review and it's upheld as Dimuth Karunaratne falls leg-before to Fazalhaq Farooqi for 15 after hitting his first boundary. Pathum Nissanka is batting on 7 and Kusal Mendis is on 0.
SL are 22/1 in 6 overs vs Afghanistan
Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne have made a watchful start. Nissanka is batting on 4 and Karunaratne is on 6. Meanwhile, Afghanistan keeper Ikram Alikhil has walked off the field after taking a painful blow on his finger in the last over and has dislocated his finger.
SL are 10/0 in 3 overs vs Afghanistan
Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne are off the mark with a couple of singles each off Mujeeb ur Rahman. Nissanka and Karunaratne are both batting on 2 each.
SL are 4/0 in 1 over vs Afghanistan
A few changes in both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka teams for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi return to Afghanistan lineup to replace Noor Ahmed. A couple of changes for Sri Lanka as Dushmantha Chameera replaces injured Lahiru Kumara and Dimuth Karunaratne has come in place of out-of-form Kusal Perera. Check Playing 11 of both sides HERE...
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday.
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis and Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will be out for toss in the middle at the MCA Stadium in Pune at 130pm IST. Stay tuned from more updates from the middle in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match.
LIVE Updates Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama aims for 1,000 ODI runs
In-form Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickrama (910) needs 90 runs to complete the landmark of 1,000 runs in ODIs. Can Samarawickrama reach this landmark in his next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Pune today?
LIVE AFG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Maheesh Theekshana close to 50 ODI wickets
Sri Lanka off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (47) needs three wickets to complete 50 wickets in ODIs. Can Theekshana achieve this landmark in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Pune today?
LIVE Updates Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Mujeeb ur Rahman eyes 100 ODI wickets
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (97) needs three wickets to get to 100 wickets in ODIs. Can Mujeeb achieve this feat in the next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune today?
LIVE AFG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi eyes 2,000 ODI runs
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi is 57 runs away from reaching 2,000 ODI runs. Can Shahidi achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Pune today?
LIVE AFG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pathum Nissanka loves batting vs Afghans
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka's 296 runs is the most by a Sri Lanka batter against Afghanistan. It is also the most he's scored against a single nation. Can Nissanka continue his fine form against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Pune today?
LIVE AFG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka hold edge in head-to-head
Sri Lanka hold the edge over Sri Lanka in the head-to-head ODI matches between the two sides. Sri Lanka have won 7 out of 11 ODIs between the two teams while Afghanistan have won 3 and one game ended in no-result. Which team will come out on top when the two sides face off in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Pune today?
LIVE Updates Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Dushmantha Chameera to replace Lahiru Kumara
Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera will come into the side in place of Lahiru Kumara for the clash against Afghanistan in Pune, the 'Player of the Match' in the last game against England who has been ruled of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to thigh injury.
LIVE AFG vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Fazalhaq Farooqi for Noor Ahmed
The Afghanistan cricket team have enjoyed a six-day break since their last ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Hashmatullah Shahidi's side are likely to bring back pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi to replace spinner Noor Ahmed for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka on Monday in Pune.
AFG vs SL Live: Full Squads Of Both Teams
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran