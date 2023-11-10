trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686652
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | AUS vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Weather Update

Australia vs Bangladesh (AUS vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh Aim To Finish On High.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
AUS vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia, once teetering on the edge, secured a semi-final berth in the World Cup on the back of Glenn Maxwell's exceptional innings. Despite a streak of six wins, Australia's form remains inconsistent, relying heavily on individual brilliance. Facing Bangladesh, they are set to field their strongest lineup. For Bangladesh, this match is crucial in their bid to secure a top-eight spot. Off-field issues, including coaching staff departures, have added complexity to Bangladesh's campaign. Mitchell Starc's form is pivotal for Australia, while Taskin Ahmed looks to maintain recent improvements. Steven Smith returns, and Maxwell undergoes a fitness test.

 

Shakib Al Hasan's absence poses a challenge for Bangladesh, with Mahedi Hasan or Nasum Ahmed likely replacements. The Maharashtra Cricket Association pitch, favouring batting with bounce for seamers, sets the stage for an intriguing encounter. Australia holds a dominant head-to-head record against Bangladesh, making adaptability crucial in team selection, according to Coach Andrew McDonald. Chandika Hathurusinghe, Bangladesh's coach, acknowledges the difficulty of replacing Shakib's all-round prowess and leadership.

 

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match between Australia and Bangladesh. For every update from the match stay tuned with Zee News.

