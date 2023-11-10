LIVE Updates | AUS vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Weather Update

AUS vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Australia, once teetering on the edge, secured a semi-final berth in the World Cup on the back of Glenn Maxwell's exceptional innings. Despite a streak of six wins, Australia's form remains inconsistent, relying heavily on individual brilliance. Facing Bangladesh, they are set to field their strongest lineup. For Bangladesh, this match is crucial in their bid to secure a top-eight spot. Off-field issues, including coaching staff departures, have added complexity to Bangladesh's campaign. Mitchell Starc's form is pivotal for Australia, while Taskin Ahmed looks to maintain recent improvements. Steven Smith returns, and Maxwell undergoes a fitness test.

Shakib Al Hasan's absence poses a challenge for Bangladesh, with Mahedi Hasan or Nasum Ahmed likely replacements. The Maharashtra Cricket Association pitch, favouring batting with bounce for seamers, sets the stage for an intriguing encounter. Australia holds a dominant head-to-head record against Bangladesh, making adaptability crucial in team selection, according to Coach Andrew McDonald. Chandika Hathurusinghe, Bangladesh's coach, acknowledges the difficulty of replacing Shakib's all-round prowess and leadership.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 43 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia vs Bangladesh.