LIVE Updates | AUS vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: New Zealand Have Lost Last 5 ODIs To Australia

AUS vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: The Trans-Tasman clash between Australia and New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup carries significant weight, with both teams eyeing a spot in the semi-finals. New Zealand's strong start to the tournament, despite a setback against Virat Kohli's masterclass, puts them in a favourable position. In contrast, Australia has shown a resurgence, culminating in a record win over the Netherlands after early losses to South Africa and India. Australia's top order, including a resurgent David Warner, has been firing, but they may make adjustments by reintroducing Travis Head.

The pitch conditions in Dharamsala favour swing bowling, adding an element of unpredictability. This match serves as a litmus test for both teams, potentially determining their standing in the title race. While a semi-final spot seems likely for New Zealand, the outcome holds immense significance for Australia in this Trans-Tasman rivalry. The weather forecast indicates clear conditions, with the toss winner likely opting to bowl. New Zealand's Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Santner, along with Australia's Adam Zampa, will play pivotal roles in this crucial encounter. With stats favouring Australia in their head-to-head clashes, cricket fans can expect an intense battle to unfold on the picturesque grounds of Dharamshala.

