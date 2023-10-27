LIVE Updates | AUS vs NZ ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: New Zealand Have Lost Last 5 ODIs To Australia
Australia vs New Zealand (AUS vs NZ), ICC ODI World Cup 2023
AUS vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: The Trans-Tasman clash between Australia and New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup carries significant weight, with both teams eyeing a spot in the semi-finals. New Zealand's strong start to the tournament, despite a setback against Virat Kohli's masterclass, puts them in a favourable position. In contrast, Australia has shown a resurgence, culminating in a record win over the Netherlands after early losses to South Africa and India. Australia's top order, including a resurgent David Warner, has been firing, but they may make adjustments by reintroducing Travis Head.
The pitch conditions in Dharamsala favour swing bowling, adding an element of unpredictability. This match serves as a litmus test for both teams, potentially determining their standing in the title race. While a semi-final spot seems likely for New Zealand, the outcome holds immense significance for Australia in this Trans-Tasman rivalry. The weather forecast indicates clear conditions, with the toss winner likely opting to bowl. New Zealand's Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Santner, along with Australia's Adam Zampa, will play pivotal roles in this crucial encounter. With stats favouring Australia in their head-to-head clashes, cricket fans can expect an intense battle to unfold on the picturesque grounds of Dharamshala.
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand have lost last 5 ODI vs Australia
New Zealand have lost their last five ODIs against Australia and have never beaten them in India from eight ODIs. However, the Black Caps are near the top of the table in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with just one loss to India so far. Can NZ turn the tables on Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match today?
LIVE Australia vs New Zealand, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming Details
Five-time world champions Australia will take on New Zealand in match no. 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.
LIVE AUS vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2023: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis may return
Pat Cummins-led Australia may be boosted by the return of Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis into the side. Head could replace Marnus Labuschagne while Stoinis could come in place of Cameron Green for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamsala today.
AUS vs NZ Live: New Zealand Squad
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
AUS vs NZ Live: Australia Squad
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head