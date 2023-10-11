AUS: 7-0 (3) | AUS Vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner Begin Chase

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field first vs South Africa. Temba Bavuma and co-posted a total of 311 runs. Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green while Alex Carey makes way for Josh Inglis in the playing 11 for this match. South Africa have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi into the side. Australia are aiming a comeback in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. They got off to a bad start in the tournament with a loss against hosts India in their first match which took place in Chennai. They are playing South Africa, who kickstarted their campaign with a thumping win over Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Australia and South Africa play at the Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, which is hosting its first match. All eyes will be on the likes of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as well as South Africa's batters Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.

Check Highlights Scores and Updates from Australia Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.