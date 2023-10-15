SL: 209 (43.3) | AUS Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Sri Lanka Set 210 Runs Target Against Australia
Australia vs Sri Lanka (AUS vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Adam Zampa Was The Star With The Ball For Australia.
Trending Photos
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Both Australia and Sri Lanka were hungry for a victory in this crucial match. Sri Lanka made a strong initial showing, with both their opening batsmen achieving half-centuries and cruising comfortably. However, the Australian captain intervened, dismissing both openers, and spinner Zampa regained his form after a somewhat shaky start. Towards the end, Starc also chipped in with some key wickets, while Maxwell sealed the deal for the Aussies. Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, aside from their openers, the rest of their team failed to make a significant impact. Neither Mendis nor the promising Samarawickrama contributed substantially to the total. Setting a target of 210 runs on this wicket should not pose too great a challenge for the Australian team, given their renewed momentum and solid bowling performance.
Follow LIVE score and updates from match number 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia Vs Sri Lanka HERE.
AUS vs SL Live: Australia On Top
Australia and Sri Lanka both sought a win. Sri Lanka had a strong start with their openers hitting fifties, but Australia's captain and bowlers turned the game. Apart from the openers, Sri Lanka's batting lacked impact, setting a chaseable 210-run target.
AUS vs SL Live: AUS Finish 1st Innings On Top
Asalanka's dismissal marks the end for Sri Lanka, bowled out for 209; a significant fall from their 125-run start. Maxwell secures a crucial wicket with a tempting delivery, luring Asalanka into a slog sweep that results in a big edge. The fielder at long-on makes a comfortable catch. Asalanka departs, caught by Labuschagne off Maxwell, after contributing 25 runs from 39 balls, including one six.
LIVE Score SL 209 (43.3) CRR: 4.8
Innings Break
AUS vs SL Live: Crucial Runs For Sri Lanka
Madushanka and Asalanka are facing Starc, and Asalanka's decision to take a single on the first two balls of the over has exposed Madushanka to Starc's bowling, with wind conditions causing a pause in the action.
LIVE Score SL 207/9 (43) CRR: 4.81
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: SL 9 Down
Starc delivers to Lahiru Kumara, and he's bowled out! It's the classic Starc delivery. This dismissal marks the ninth wicket to fall. Cummins, the captain, once again impresses with his strategic changes. The yorker was delivered with precision, catching Lahiru Kumara off guard as he failed to bring his bat down in time. The ball crashes into the base of the stumps. A brilliant performance by the left-arm pacer, who secures his second wicket of the match. Asalanka finds himself in a precarious situation. From a solid start at 125 for no loss, the score now stands at 204 for 9. It's a situation reminiscent of Pakistan's derailment against India. Lahiru Kumara is dismissed, bowled by Starc, after contributing 4 runs from 8 deliveries, including one boundary.
LIVE Score SL 204/9 (40.5) CRR: 5
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Zampa Takes His 4th
Zampa bowls to Theekshana, and he's gone, LBW! The ball struck the front pad, and Theekshana appeared to have reservations about the decision. Umpire Joel Wilson deliberated for a moment and then decided in favour of the appeal, raising his finger. It was a well-disguised googly by Zampa. Theekshana is dismissed for a duck, LBW, bowled by Zampa, after facing just 5 deliveries.
LIVE Score SL 199/8 (39.2) CRR: 5.06
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka 7 Down
Zampa delivers to Karunaratne, and he's out, LBW! He completely misjudged the googly. The umpire swiftly raised their finger. It was a gently pitched delivery that spun inward, and the bat got entangled with the pad. Karunaratne didn't even attempt to bring the bat down to address the line of the ball, making it a straightforward decision for the umpire. It's the seventh wicket to fall, and Zampa claims his third of the match. Karunaratne departs, LBW, bowled by Zampa for just 2 runs off 11 balls.
LIVE Score SL 196/7 (38.1) CRR: 5.14
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Rebuild
Karunaratne and Asalanka faced several deliveries, with no runs scored on most of them, and just one run taken on the fifth ball.
LIVE Score SL 187/6 (37) CRR: 5.05
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka 6 Down
Starc delivers an attempted yorker, but it turns into a low full toss, which Wellalage pushes towards mid-off, and the Aussie skipper executes a brilliant run-out with Cummins having a powerful throw, catching Wellalage short of his crease despite a desperate dive. Wellalage is dismissed for 2 runs from 9 balls.
LIVE Score SL 184/6 (34.5) CRR: 5.28
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Starc Strikes
Starc dismisses Dhananjaya, who chops the ball onto his stumps, continuing Mitchell Starc's impressive World Cup performance; Sri Lanka, once at 125 for no loss, now find themselves struggling at 178/5, with Dhananjaya departing after scoring 7 runs from 13 balls with 1 boundary.
LIVE Score SL 178/5 (32.3) CRR: 5.48
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Covers Are Off
The covers have been removed, and the Super Sopper is in action! We just need a few more minutes, and we'll be ready to resume the game.
LIVE Score SL 178/4 (32.1) CRR: 5.53
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: It Looks Like A Short Break
There's a light drizzle persisting, and the groundsmen, many without raincoats, suggest they anticipate the rain will subside shortly, hopefully allowing the cricket to resume.
LIVE Score SL 178/4 (32.1) CRR: 5.53
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Rain Stops Play
Out of the blue, it started raining in Lucknow. Hopefully, it will be a passing shower. David Warner stopped helping groundsmen.
LIVE Score SL 178/4 (32.1) CRR: 5.53
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Need Partnership
Zampa concedes singles and a boundary to Asalanka and Dhananjaya, with a well-executed cut for four.
LIVE Score SL 177/4 (32) CRR: 5.53
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: SL 4 Down
Zampa gains confidence with a wicket as he delivers a tossed-up googly that traps Samarawickrama in front of the stumps, resulting in an LBW dismissal. Samarawickrama departs after scoring 8 runs from 8 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score SL 166/4 (29.1) CRR: 5.69
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Australia Bounce Back
Zampa strikes with a crucial wicket, tempting Kusal Mendis into a sweeping shot with a flighted delivery on the off-side, resulting in a catch taken by Warner. Mendis, who was in fine form, departs after scoring 9 runs from 13 balls.
LIVE Score SL 165/3 (28) CRR: 5.89
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka 2 Down
Cummins dismisses Kusal Perera with a change in angle, delivering a fuller length ball that angled in and deceived Perera, who played the wrong line, getting beaten on the inside edge and having his off-stump disturbed. Kusal Perera departs after scoring 78 runs from 82 balls, including 12 boundaries.
LIVE Score SL 157/2 (26.2) CRR: 5.96
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Again On Top
Cummins delivered a mixed bag, including a single, a dot ball, a well-placed boundary thumped straight of mid-off, another single, and a dot ball, to the batsmen Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis, showcasing his varied bowling skills.
LIVE Score SL 156/1 (26) CRR: 6
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka in no mood to stop
Glenn Maxwell bowled a variety of deliveries, including a single, a cracking boundary shot, a dot ball, and two more singles, to the batsmen Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis.
LIVE Score SL 145/1 (24) CRR: 6.04
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Australia Gets Breakthrough
Nissanka's innings comes to an end as Cummins gets him caught by Warner; a crucial breakthrough for Australia, ending the opening partnership, with Nissanka scoring 61 runs from 67 balls with 8 fours.
LIVE Score SL 125/1 (21.4) CRR: 5.77
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Dominate Australia
Nissanka and Kusal Perera combine for runs through singles, a boundary by Kusal Perera, and defensive play.
LIVE Score SL 110/0 (19) CRR: 5.79
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: AUS Search For Wickets
Stoinis bowls a variety of deliveries, with Nissanka and Kusal Perera managing a few runs through singles and a near miss with Labuschagen's attempt to save a boundary.
LIVE Score SL 96/0 (17) CRR: 5.65
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka On Top
Sri Lanka has made an impressive start in the match, while Australia has struggled to maintain control. They've had limited opportunities, and even when they did manage to create one, they missed the chance to review an LBW call against Kusal Perera.
LIVE Score SL 84/0 (15) CRR: 5.6
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: No Luck For Starc
Nissanka and Kusal Perera manage to score runs through pulls, flicks, and guides, while Starc stops in his follow-through multiple times, and Kusal Perera hits a boundary with a flick to fine leg.
LIVE Score SL 70/0 (13) CRR: 5.38
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Cummins into the attack
Cummins bowls a mix of deliveries, with Kusal Perera scoring a single and Nissanka hitting a boundary off a wide delivery; a review is wasted by Australia on the first ball of the game, and the rest of the deliveries are defended or played into the field.
LIVE Score SL 57/0 (11) CRR: 5.18
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Maxwell Into The Attack
Maxwell bowls a variety of deliveries, with Nissanka surviving an edge that couldn't be caught, and Kusal Perera scoring a leg bye, while other balls are defended or go as wides.
LIVE Score SL 47/0 (9) CRR: 5.22
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Australia Search For Wickets
Nissanka manages to steer a short delivery for a single, and Starc pulls away during his run-up due to a distraction, but there's no official warning; other deliveries are defended well or go for a boundary.
LIVE Score SL 39/0 (7) CRR: 5.57
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Perera Vs Hazlewood
Kusal Perera plays a couple of attacking shots, hitting two fours, but also faces some tight bowling from Hazlewood in the 3rd over of the match.
LIVE Score SL 26/0 (5) CRR: 5.2
Sri Lanka opt to bat
AUS vs SL Live: Starc Search For Wickets
Kusal Perera manages to score 1 run by flicking the ball to deep square leg, while the other deliveries are well defended or driven but not past the fielders.
LIVE Score SL 13/0 (3) CRR: 4.33
Sri Lanka opt to bat
LIVE Updates Australia vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Pathum Nissanka off the mark with 4
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has got off the mark with a couple of boundaries off Mitchell Starc. Nissanka is batting on 8 and Kusal Perera is on 0.
SL are 8/0 in 1 over vs Australia
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
A couple of changes for Sri Lanka as Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara replace injured Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana in the lineup. Unchanged team for Australia from their last match. Check the Playing 11 for Australia vs Sri Lanka match No. 14 HERE...
Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
A couple of changes for Sri Lanka as Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara replace injured Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana in the lineup. Unchanged team for Australia from their last match. Check the Playing 11 for Australia vs Sri Lanka match No. 14 HERE...
Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
LIVE Updates Australia vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Kusal Mendis wins toss, Sri Lanka to bat 1st
Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis has won the toss and elected to bat first in match No. 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm
Captains Pat Cummins and Kusal Mendis will be out for toss at 130pm in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match No. 14 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE Updates Australia vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: David Warner eyes new record
Australian opener David Warner (1,991) needs nine fours to get to 2000 fours across formats. Can Warner achieve this feat in the next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka today?
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Steve Smith eyes sixes record
Former Australian captain Steve Smith (49) is one big hit away from reaching 50 maximums in the 50-overs format. Can Smith achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow today?
LIVE Updates Australia vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Kusal Perera eyes big landmark
Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera (5,932) requires 68 runs to reach 6,000 runs across formats. Can Perera achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia in Lucknow today?
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia have worst catching record
Pat Cummins-led Australia have caught barely half their chances in the first two matches: eight from 14. It gives them the lowest catch percentage of all the teams so far at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Can Australia improve their fielding performance against Sri Lanka in match No. 14 of the World Cup 2023 in Lucknow today?
LIVE Updates Australia vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: SL have never beaten Australia in World Cup since 1996
Sri Lanka have never beaten Australia in an ODI World Cup match since the 1996 final in Lahore. Australia have won seven World Cup matches in a row against Sri Lanka, including the 2007 World Cup final. Can Sri Lanka turn the tables on Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow today?
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
David Warner or Kusal Mendis? Steve Smith or Sadeera Samarawickrama? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates Australia vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Aussies hold edge in head-to-head
Australia hold a big edge over Sri Lanka in overall head-to-head ODI matches between the two sides. Out of 102 ODI matches, Australia have won 63, Sri Lanka have won 35 and four matches have ended in no result. Which team will come out on top in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow today?
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check livestreaming details
Australia will take on 1996 champions Sri Lanka in match no. 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Monday.
Check when and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match livestreaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE Updates Australia vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Matheesha Pathirana ruled out with injury
Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia with a shoulder injury. Pathirana will be replaced by Kasun Rajitha for the match in Lucknow today.
LIVE AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Chamika Karunaratne to replace Dasun Shanaka
All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne is set to replace injured skipper Dasun Shanka in the Sri Lanka playing 11 for match no. 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Lucknow on Monday.
LIVE Updates Austalia vs Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis to lead now
Sri Lanka wicketkeer and their best batter so far Kusal Mendis will have the additional burden of leading the side in the remaining ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mendis will begin his captaincy journey against Austalia, who are yet to post a win, in match no. 14 of the World Cup in Lucknow today.
AUS vs SL Live: Probable Playing XI Of Australia
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
AUS vs SL Live: Probable Playing XI Of Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha/Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
AUS vs SL Live: Australia Squad
Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne