SL: 209 (43.3) | AUS Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Sri Lanka Set 210 Runs Target Against Australia

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Both Australia and Sri Lanka were hungry for a victory in this crucial match. Sri Lanka made a strong initial showing, with both their opening batsmen achieving half-centuries and cruising comfortably. However, the Australian captain intervened, dismissing both openers, and spinner Zampa regained his form after a somewhat shaky start. Towards the end, Starc also chipped in with some key wickets, while Maxwell sealed the deal for the Aussies. Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, aside from their openers, the rest of their team failed to make a significant impact. Neither Mendis nor the promising Samarawickrama contributed substantially to the total. Setting a target of 210 runs on this wicket should not pose too great a challenge for the Australian team, given their renewed momentum and solid bowling performance.

Follow LIVE score and updates from match number 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia Vs Sri Lanka HERE.