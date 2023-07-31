BLK: 32-2 (5) | B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers, Lanka Premier League 2023: B-Love Kandy 2 Down In Chase

The highly anticipated LPL 2023's fourth edition is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts as all five teams have significantly bolstered their squads for a triumphant season. The upcoming clash features B-Love Kandy (KA) against Colombo Strikers (CS). In the previous edition, Colombo Strikers narrowly missed the title, losing to Jaffna Kings by just two wickets with four balls remaining. KA, now under new ownership, aims to begin its campaign on a strong note, with the dynamic Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga leading the team. Boasting experienced players like Dushmantha Chameera, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal, alongside the talents of Fakhar Zaman and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, KA is geared up for success.

CS, on the other hand, is captained by Pakistan's Babar Azam and features the experience of Niroshan Dickwella, Iftikhar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, and Chamika Karunaratne, who are eager to make a significant impact. The team also has promising young talents, including Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah, and Pathum Nissanka, adding depth and excitement to their lineup. Don't miss this enthralling clash between the two formidable teams in the LPL 2023 tournament!

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers LPL 2023 Match No. 3 HERE.