AFG 116-7 (17) | BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I Cricket Match Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Need 117 To Win
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd and last T20 match of the series with an aim to clinch the trophy. They had won the first T20 clash, by 2 wickets, on July 14. Not to forget, Bangladesh had lost the ODI series 2-1 and winning the T20Is is important for them to save the face. Bangladesh had also won the only Test between the two sides last month.
The Shakib Al Hasan-led will be pinning hopes on the likes of Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Manto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz for good show in this match. Shakib led from the front in the first T20 as he picked 2 wickets for just 27 runs and made 19 runs. Watch out for Towhid Hridoy too who top-scored with a 32-ball 47. Afghanistan, on the other hand, would want their top order to come good after a poor show in the first T20. Hazratullah Zazai, Gurbaz need to give good start to the side.
LIVE AFG vs BAN 2nd T20: Afghanistan finish at 116
Afghanistan have posted 116 runs on the board as Bangladesh display a good bowling effort combined with pace and spin.
AFG: 116/7 (17 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN 2nd T20: Afghanistan bounce back
Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat's partnership goes up to 40 off 24 balls. Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan back into the attack.
AFG: 107/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN 2nd T20: Afghanistan shift gears
Afghanistan shift gears now with Karim Janat and Azmatullah Omarzai in the middle getting some runs in quick succession. A quick fire partnership can get the job done for Afghanistan from here.
AFG: 93/5 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN 2nd T20: 3 wickets in 12 balls
Afghanistan have lost three crucial wickets in the last 12 balls as Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman display some brilliant bowling for Bangladesh.
AFG: 67/5 (11 Overs)
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Game reduced to 17 overs
Nasum Ahmed dropped catches of Nabi and Ibrahim Zadran. Nabi managed to score a single and a run through a top-edge, while Zadran hit a four. In the second over by Shakib Al Hasan, Nabi scored two runs and placed a flick for two more. Zadran took a leg bye.
17 overs game due to rain
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Match Resumes
We have returned to the game with the players back on the field. The match will now be a 17-over game, and the chasing team will have a 5-over powerplay. Each bowler is allowed to bowl a maximum of 4 overs. Hopefully, there won't be any more interruptions. Shakib will resume the proceedings.
Rain stops play
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Match likely to start at 8
The umpires are walking onto the field. They seem to be walking cautiously and checking the ground as they come in. If I knew how to understand body language well, I would say they are not pleased with the condition of the field.
Rain stops play
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Wet Patches On The Ground
Nearly an hour has passed, and the players remain indoors, which raises concerns about the wet patches. The coach of the Bangladesh team carefully examines the 22 yards, while one of the umpires stands close to the pitch. Allan Donald also observes the rain-formed patches intently. A group of six groundsmen drags a large cloth to absorb the wet areas near the fence.
Rain stops play
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Covers are off
The covers are being removed! The large blue sheet that was covering the cricket pitch is being lifted. It's a challenging task due to the rainwater accumulated on the sheet. The final cover is being taken off.
Rain stops play
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Rain Still On
It has been almost 20 minutes, and there is no break or relief from the current situation. If this continues for a while longer, it might start to look worrisome. However, it is difficult to predict what will happen during the rainy season.
Rain stops play
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Covers Are On
According to the latest weather report, there are anticipated thunderstorms tonight, which is unfortunate. We're hoping that this prediction does not come true. Additionally, there is a significant likelihood of precipitation in the evening. These updates bring unwelcome news, suggesting that our wait may be prolonged.
Rain stops play
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Rain Stops Play
Oh, look! It's raining heavily! The players had to take a break and cover the field. The groundsmen quickly ran in and brought the covers to protect the ground. Hopefully, it's just a brief shower passing through.
Rain stops play
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Nasum Ahmed Bowls A Tight Over
In the 6th over, Nasum Ahmed bowled some dot balls and conceded singles, while Mustafizur Rahman gave away runs through boundaries and singles in the 5th over. Ibrahim Zadran hit a four and scored 9 runs, and Mohammad Nabi contributed with 8 runs.
Bangladesh opt to bowl
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: AFG Look To Build Partnership
In the 4th over, Nasum Ahmed concedes 3 runs as Nabi manages a single off an inside edge. Ibrahim Zadran scores a single and defends a few deliveries. In the 3rd over, Hasan Mahmud allows 3 runs as Ibrahim Zadran guides the ball for a single and Nabi chops one to deep third man. The ball skids on, and Ibrahim Zadran pushes it into the off-side. The physio attends to Ibrahim Zadran after he gets hit on the elbow.
Bangladesh opt to bowl
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: AFG 2 Down
Hazratullah Zazai, facing Taskin Ahmed, has been caught by Litton Das! It's another dismissal for Taskin Ahmed as Litton Das makes no mistake. The delivery was a back of a length, rising sharply and moving away, resulting in Zazai's edge being taken. Taskin Ahmed claims the wicket of Hazratullah Zazai, who scored 4 runs off 5 balls, including 1 boundary.
Bangladesh opt to bowl
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Great Start For Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed dismisses Gurbaz, caught and bowled. The ball rose sharply, resulting in a top-edge. Gurbaz departs for 8 runs off 5 balls, including 1 six.
Bangladesh opt to bowl
LIVE AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
LIVE AFG vs BAN 2nd T20: Toss report
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan.
AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I LIVE: Rashid, Nabi key For Afghanistan
Afghanistan reached a respectable total of154 in the first game thanks to Mohammad Nabi's unbeaten 40-ball 54 and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai's 18-ball 33 at the death. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan will be key for his team.
LIVE AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I: Shakib Al Hasan after first game
"We had the belief, all our tailenders can bat. It was Shoriful's turn today but Miraz could have finished it. That's funny but makes it more exciting for the crowd and that's how T20 goes [on the last over]," said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after winning the game.
It was a contest that went right down to the wire with both teams battling it out. It was a pure and entertaining T20 game. Fans can expect the same today.
LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Afghanistan eye revenge
Captain Rashid Khan was not happy with the result in the first game and he suggested that the conditions of the venue took fifty percent of his team's strength.
"The ground was very wet to be honest, and the strength we have, 50% was taken away from us with the wet ball." said Rashid after the loss.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Head To Head
Following their victory in the previous game, Bangladesh has established a significant advantage in the overall head-to-head record against Afghanistan in T20 internationals. Out of the ten matches played, Bangladesh has emerged victorious in seven, while Afghanistan has secured three wins.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Live Streaming Details
For viewers in Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T-Sports will provide live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I series. The matches can also be streamed live on the Rabbithole App, website, and Toffee platform. In Afghanistan, RTA Sport will broadcast the two-match T20I series. Viewers in India can enjoy live streaming of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20I series on the FanCode app and website. However, there will not be any live telecast of the series on any TV channel in India.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: AFG's Probable Playing XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Bangladesh's Probable Playing XI
Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Weather Report
The match is expected to experience intermittent rain with a likelihood of 40 to 50 percent, potentially causing delays. The temperature is forecasted to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I LIVE: Pitch Report
The pitch in the series opener at Sylhet proved to be favourable for sportsmanship. Both Towhid Hridoy and Mohammad Nabi demonstrated that scoring runs was not a daunting task. Therefore, teams winning the toss should consider choosing to field first.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Bangladesh's key players
Shakib Al Hasan was one of the chief architects in the win in 1st T20 vs Afghanistan. The Bangladesh skipper is expected to lead the team to victory in the 2nd match as well. Towhid Hridoy is in good form as well, Najmul Hossain Shanto is a big match player. Litton Das is an explosvie batter at the start of the innings, so watch out for him as well.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Afghanistan's Key Players To Watch Out For
Rashid Khan will lead the Afghanistan's T20 side vs Bangladesh. He is a star spinner and has the additional responsibility to captain the side as well. Openers Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz will also be required to give a good start to the team.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Litton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Mehidy Hasan Mirza
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman
Captain First-Choice: Shakib Al Hasan || Captain Second-Choice: Rashid Khan
Vice-captain First-Choice: Mohammad Nabi || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Mehidy Hasan Mirza
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 LIVE: Check Pitch Report
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is known to be a bowling pitch. We saw how difficult it was to chase down 154 runs. Not to forget, both these sides have quality spinners and that's why even a low-scoring game could be a thriller.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20: What Is The Toss Time?
The match will start at 5.30 pm and the toss for the same will take place half an hour. That means captains Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan will flip the coin at 5.30 pm IST.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I: All you need to know
Match: Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG), T20I Series 2023, Match 2
Match Date: July 16, 2023 (Sunday)
Time: 06:00 PM (Local Time), 5:30 PM I.S.T.
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
LIVE 2nd T20 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Check Head-To-Head Record
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have played each other ten times in the T20Is. The Tigers have a much better record in head-to-head. Bangladesh have won 7 out of these 10 matches while Afghanistan were victorious only 3 times.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20 LIVE: Weather Report
Some bad news as the a little rain is expected to fall during the course of the Bangladesh vs Afghanista T20 match. However, it will be a passing shower. The maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees C with 40 percent precipitation.
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20s: Check Probable Playing 11s
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Match start time
The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start at 5.30 pm IST. The toss for the game will take place, half an hour before, at 5 pm IST. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket stadium.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Check out squads
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Shahzad, Sediqullah Atal, Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Rishad Hossain
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 LIVE: Rashid vs Shakib
Afghanistan play today to save the series while Bangladesh look for the trophy after loss in the ODI series. This is going to be an closely-fought contest in Sylhet. Watch this space for all updates from this match.