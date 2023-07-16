AFG 116-7 (17) | BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I Cricket Match Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Need 117 To Win

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd and last T20 match of the series with an aim to clinch the trophy. They had won the first T20 clash, by 2 wickets, on July 14. Not to forget, Bangladesh had lost the ODI series 2-1 and winning the T20Is is important for them to save the face. Bangladesh had also won the only Test between the two sides last month.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led will be pinning hopes on the likes of Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Manto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz for good show in this match. Shakib led from the front in the first T20 as he picked 2 wickets for just 27 runs and made 19 runs. Watch out for Towhid Hridoy too who top-scored with a 32-ball 47. Afghanistan, on the other hand, would want their top order to come good after a poor show in the first T20. Hazratullah Zazai, Gurbaz need to give good start to the side.

Check LIVE score and updates from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match here



cre Trending Stories