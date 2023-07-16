LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG 2nd T20 Match Live Cricket Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tigers aim series win as Afghanistan look to bounce back and draw level
Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd and last T20 match of the series with an aim to clinch the trophy. They had won the first T20 clash, by 2 wickets, on July 14. Not to forget, Bangladesh had lost the ODI series 2-1 and winning the T20Is is important for them to save the face. Bangladesh had also won the only Test between the two sides last month.
The Shakib Al Hasan-led will be pinning hopes on the likes of Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Manto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz for good show in this match. Shakib led from the front in the first T20 as he picked 2 wickets for just 27 runs and made 19 runs. Watch out for Towhid Hridoy too who top-scored with a 32-ball 47. Afghanistan, on the other hand, would want their top order to come good after a poor show in the first T20. Hazratullah Zazai, Gurbaz need to give good start to the side.
Check LIVE score and updates from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match here
BAN vs AFG 2nd T20s: Check Probable Playing 11s
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Match start time
The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start at 5.30 pm IST. The toss for the game will take place, half an hour before, at 5 pm IST. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket stadium.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Check out squads
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Shahzad, Sediqullah Atal, Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Rishad Hossain
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 LIVE: Rashid vs Shakib
Afghanistan play today to save the series while Bangladesh look for the trophy after loss in the ODI series. This is going to be an closely-fought contest in Sylhet. Watch this space for all updates from this match.