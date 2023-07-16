trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636061
BANGLADESH VS AFGHANISTAN

LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG 2nd T20 Match Live Cricket Score: Check Probable Playing 11s

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tigers aim series win as Afghanistan look to bounce back and draw level

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

LIVE Score Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20. (Source: Bureau)
LIVE Blog

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd and last T20 match of the series with an aim to clinch the trophy. They had won the first T20 clash, by 2 wickets, on July 14. Not to forget, Bangladesh had lost the ODI series 2-1 and winning the T20Is is important for them to save the face. Bangladesh had also won the only Test between the two sides last month.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led will be pinning hopes on the likes of Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Manto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz for good show in this match. Shakib led from the front in the first T20 as he picked 2 wickets for just 27 runs and made 19 runs. Watch out for Towhid Hridoy too who top-scored with a 32-ball 47.  Afghanistan, on the other hand, would want their top order to come good after a poor show in the first T20. Hazratullah Zazai, Gurbaz need to give good start to the side.

Check LIVE score and updates from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match here

16 July 2023
07:31 AM

BAN vs AFG 2nd T20s: Check Probable Playing 11s

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

07:01 AM

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Match start time

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will start at 5.30 pm IST. The toss for the game will take place, half an hour before, at 5 pm IST. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket stadium.

06:30 AM

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Check out squads

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Shahzad, Sediqullah Atal, Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Rishad Hossain

06:15 AM

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 LIVE: Rashid vs Shakib

Afghanistan play today to save the series while Bangladesh look for the trophy after loss in the ODI series. This is going to be an closely-fought contest in Sylhet. Watch this space for all updates from this match.

