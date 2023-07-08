LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG Match Live Cricket Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Tamim Iqbal-led Tigers take on visitors Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series today.
Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series today in Chattogram. The Tigers will be aiming for a win today as a loss will give Afghanistan the series. Bangladesh had lost to the visitors by 17 runs (DLS method) in the first ODI on July 5. Since then, a lot has happened in Bangladesh cricket. Their ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced retirement and then reversed his decision on request of the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Litton Das was named as the captain of the Bangladesh One-day side after Iqbal shocked the world with his retirement decision. It will be interesting to see who leads the side in the 2nd ODI now that Iqbal is back with the national team. Aghanistan, who are leading 1-0 in this series, won't be minding this whole scenario being played out in the opposition camp as it gives them better chance to win the 2nd match and take the series.
This is going to be a high-octane contest as Bangladesh play for their pride. Having been beaten in the first ODI, their ego has been played with. They will certainly look to make a strong comeback today.
Read all about the livestreaming og BAN vs AFG ODI in India
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Tamim Iqbal to play
Tamim Iqbal, who took retirement, two days ago, is now back again with Bangladesh. The ODI captain was persuaded by Bangladesh PM to take back his retirement decision in the World Cup year. He should make it to the playing 11 today in 2nd ODI.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Big match for Tigers
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Chattogram. Tigers are under pressure to win today as a loss will result in loss of series. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.