LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG Match Live Cricket Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details

Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series today in Chattogram. The Tigers will be aiming for a win today as a loss will give Afghanistan the series. Bangladesh had lost to the visitors by 17 runs (DLS method) in the first ODI on July 5. Since then, a lot has happened in Bangladesh cricket. Their ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced retirement and then reversed his decision on request of the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Litton Das was named as the captain of the Bangladesh One-day side after Iqbal shocked the world with his retirement decision. It will be interesting to see who leads the side in the 2nd ODI now that Iqbal is back with the national team. Aghanistan, who are leading 1-0 in this series, won't be minding this whole scenario being played out in the opposition camp as it gives them better chance to win the 2nd match and take the series.

