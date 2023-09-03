AFG 1-1 (1.4) | BAN VS AFG, Asia Cup 2023 4th Cricket Score and Updates: Poor Start For AFG

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Match No 4 of Asia Cup 2023 today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The Tigers, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are playing their second match. In the first clash of the tournament, they tasted defeat, losing to Sri Lanka by five wickets. Afghanistan will be a huge challenge for them in Lahore. Afghanistan will be playing their first match of the tournament with an aim to start the tournament on winning note.

Shakib's side are struggling with couple of injuries to their key players but the likes of him, Mushfiqur Rahim and others have to raise their game in order to beat Afghanistan and collect the first points. On the other hand, Afghanistan will hope that the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan come good in this match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the Afghan player in form and Bangladesh would want to get him out as early as possible.

