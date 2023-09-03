AFG 1-1 (1.4) | BAN VS AFG, Asia Cup 2023 4th Cricket Score and Updates: Poor Start For AFG
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh have posted 334 runs after batting first.
Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in Match No 4 of Asia Cup 2023 today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The Tigers, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are playing their second match. In the first clash of the tournament, they tasted defeat, losing to Sri Lanka by five wickets. Afghanistan will be a huge challenge for them in Lahore. Afghanistan will be playing their first match of the tournament with an aim to start the tournament on winning note.
Shakib's side are struggling with couple of injuries to their key players but the likes of him, Mushfiqur Rahim and others have to raise their game in order to beat Afghanistan and collect the first points. On the other hand, Afghanistan will hope that the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan come good in this match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the Afghan player in form and Bangladesh would want to get him out as early as possible.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Poor Start For AFG
Shoriful Islam claims Gurbaz's wicket, an LBW appeal. Afghanistan retains the review due to uncertainty. Gurbaz moves forward, misses an inswinger, and is hit on the back pad. The impact was within 3 meters, considered umpire's call. Bangladesh celebrates, Shoriful particularly thrilled. Gurbaz departs for 1(7).
Live Score AFG 1/1 (2.1) CRR: 0.46 REQ: 6.98
Afghanistan need 334 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG Need Good Start
Taskin Ahmed opens the bowling with a mix of lengths. Gurbaz gets off the mark with a single, while Ibrahim Zadran survives a run-out scare. No runs off the last three balls, and a slip fielder is in place for potential edges. Taskin Ahmed starts the innings.
Live Score AFG 1/0 (1) CRR: 1 REQ: 6.82
Afghanistan need 334 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Najmul Hossain Shanto After Scoring Century
"This hundred I dedicate it to my son. We weren't worried about the two wickets, we played according to the situation and the merit of the ball. It's (BPL) a good tournament, it's a challenging tournament, and that helped me a lot. It helps us to play international cricket as many foreign players are a part of it. The dressing room is good, we are lucky to play with legends like Mushfiq and Shakib. Miraz showed his character and batted really well. The pitch looks good, but we have a quality bowling attack, if we bowl to our strengths I think we can win this match."
Live Score BAN 334/5 (50) CRR: 6.68
Innings Break
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Can Bangladesh Defend This Total?
Centuries by Mehidy Hasan and Shanto powered Bangladesh to a massive 334/5 in their first innings. Despite a brisk start by Naim, Hridoy's early exit, and a challenging day for Afghanistan's bowlers, Shanto and Miraz's centuries stole the show. Mushfiq and Shakib added vital runs, setting a daunting target for Afghanistan. The pitch favors batting, but Afghanistan faces an uphill battle. Stay tuned for the second innings in 30 minutes.
Live Score BAN 334/5 (50) CRR: 6.68
Innings Break
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh finish at 334
Bangladesh have finished at 334 runs with the help of two centurions who made the Afghanistan bowlers look below average today and now the pressure is on the chasing side. Let's see if Afghanistan batters can cause a shock in this Asia Cup 2023.
BAN: 334/5 (50 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh on fire
Bangladesh are on fire at the moment, they are taking the aggressive approach with just 18 balls left now for the first innings to finish.
BAN: 302/4 (47 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Run out
Najmul Hossain Shanto 104 (105) run out by Najibullah/Gurbaz, a sensational innings to come an end as the Bangladesh batter walks back.
BAN: 286/3 (45.3 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Najmul Hossain Shanto hits ton
Shanto completes his second ODI century and what a time to score it, he has toyed with Afghanistan's bowling attack today and is showing no signs of slowing down.
BAN: 262/2 (43 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Hits Century
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has completed his century and is batiing on 104 off 116 balls with 7 fours and two maximums so far. What a knock by the Bangladesh batter.
BAN: 239/2 (41 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: 5 runs more
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is just 4 runs away from his century for Bangladesh, what a brilliant knock he has played so far with 6 fours and 2 maximums.
BAN: 228/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: Batters on fire
Both batters getting close to their hundred, suddenly Shanto has taken charge and it looks like Miraz will also attack more aggressively now.
BAN: 208/2 (36 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: Afghanistan desperate
Afghanistan are desperate for a wicket here but both batters in the middle are just toying with the field and bowling attack at the moment.
BAN: 196/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Bangladesh on fire
Bangladesh batters Shanto and Miraz have got a partnership of over 100 runs in the middle and they are showing no signs of slowing down at the moment.
BAN: 188/2 (32.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Shanto hits fifty
Najmul Hossain Shanto has completed his fifty and he is 54 off 61 balls with 6 fours and a maximum. Bangladesh are in complete control of this contest at the moment.
BAN: 163/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Afghanistan clueless
Afghanistan are giving their best to pick up a wicket but Bangladesh batters are displaying some really smart batting skills and giving their opposition a hard time at the moment.
BAN: 150/2 (28.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: Bangladesh on top
Bangladesh are in control of this contest with both batters well settled in the middle. Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi attack the stumps for Afghanistan.
BAN: 146/2 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Fifty for Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has completed his fifty and he is batting on 53 off 71 balls now with 4 boundaries and a maximum. Great knock by the Bangladesh batter so far.
BAN: 131/2 (24.5 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG Score: Miraz near fifty
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is inching close to his fifty, he is batting on 42 off 59 balls with 3 fours and a maximum. Shanto on the other end is batting on 33 off 39.
BAN: 116/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup: AFG look for wickets
Rashid Khan attacks with Mohammad Nabi to get some wickets for Afghanistan as Bangladesh rebuild with Shanto and Miraz in the middle.
BAN: 103/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup: BAN rebuild
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have built a fine partnership in the middle after losing two wickets in quick succession. Rashid Khan has been brought into the attack now.
BAN: 93/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Bangladesh Need Partnership
Just 8 runs in last two overs. Naib and Nabi are keeping Bangladesh batters in check while Bangladesh will want to build a partnership and take the game deep.
Live Score BAN 88/2 (16) CRR: 5.5
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Bangladesh Need Partnership
Bangladesh's Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 9 runs. Shanto hit two fours with elegant drives, while Mehidy managed singles. Gulbadin Naib's following over saw Shanto's confident shots, although a loud appeal for a caught behind was denied.
Live Score BAN 80/2 (14) CRR: 5.71
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Another one!
Towhis Hridoy follows Naim to the pavilion as he is caught by Ibrahim Zadran bowled by Gulbadin. Afghanistan gain some momentum with two quick wickets.
BAN: 69/2 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG Score: Gone!
Mohammad Naim 28 (32) out bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Good comeback from the Afghanistan bowler after an expensive start.
BAN: 60/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh on top
The weather conditions are in favour of the batting team in Lahpore, we cane expect a good total on the board here from Bangladesh. Gulbadin Naib comes in the attack for Afghnistan now.
BAN: 50/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan eye wicket
Afghanistan are searching for an early wicket with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Farooqi. Both openers of Bangladesh look in fine touch at the moment.
BAN: 34/0 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Fine start
Fine start for Bangladesh as Fazalhaq Farooqi gives away some runs in the beginning of this contest.
BAN: 22/0 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Here we go
Mohammad Main and Mehidy Hasan Miraz open the batting for Bangladesh as Fazalhaq Farooqi attacks the stumps for Afghanistan.
BAN: 4/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Lineup of AFG
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Toss report
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan.
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Toss
The toss is coming up shortly at 2:30 PM (IST) and the action will be at 3 pm today between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Taskin Ahmed key
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed had a good outing against Sri Lanka but somehow it was not enough to get his team over the line, Can he change that fact today?
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Weather News From Lahore
Weather in Lahore is going to remain cricket friendly. With temperature of around 35 degree and the precipitation percentage of just 2. Expect a full 100-overs game on Sunday in Lahore.
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Rashid Key
Rashid Khan is a key player for Afghanistan who's bowling will have a big say in this contest whether they bowl first or later. Bangladesh batters will be well aware of his exceptional bowling skills.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Check Afghanistan's Key Players
Afghanistan's players who are expected to play a big role in the game against Bangladesh. They are star spinner Rashid Khan, veterran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and opening batter as well as wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Check Bangladesh's Key Players
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be their biggest match-winner in the game vs Afghanistan. In absence of Litton and Tamim, keep an eye out on Shakib. Taskid Ahmed is the bowler in form and Bangladesh will pin hopes on him as well.
BAN vs AFG LIVE Score: What Is The Toss Time?
Gaddafi stadium in Lahore will host Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Match 4 of Asia Cup 2023 for which the toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Will It Rain Today In Lahore?
The good newsfor Bangladesh and Afghanistan fans is that Lahore is expected to see sunshine all through the day and even at night time, there is prediction of rain. We are going to see a full match today.
Asia Cup LIVE BAN vs AFG: Watch Out For Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed will be one of their key players in the game against Afghanistan. He is good shape and has shone in 2023, picking 13 wickets in 8 matches so far.
AFG vs BAN LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
The fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3 pm IST. It is also a day-nighter to be played under the flood lights at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib/Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check Both The Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque
AFG vs BAN Asia Cup LIVE: Shakib vs Hashmatullah
Hello and welcome to over coverage of fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Big game today for Tigers as they aim for their first win after losing to Sri Lanka in opener. Afghans will look to start their campaign with a victory. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from this match.