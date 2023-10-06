trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671946
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Shakib-Al-Hasan Vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Afghanistan Aim To Upset Bangladesh. 

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh is all set to commence its 2023 World Cup campaign with a match against Afghanistan at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium, marking the tournament's first day-game. However, the backdrop for the Bangladesh team has been far from serene. Internal controversies and disputes, particularly involving star player Shakib Al Hasan and the absence of Tamim Iqbal from the World Cup squad, have cast a shadow over their preparations. The challenge for Bangladesh now lies in putting aside these distractions and focusing on the pivotal tournament opener.

 

On the opposing side, Afghanistan, known for its resilience as underdogs, enters the competition with a reputation for causing upsets. Despite a recent loss to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, Afghanistan draws inspiration from their remarkable 2-1 series victory over Bangladesh earlier in the year. As both teams gear up for this clash, it's worth noting that Bangladesh has a history of success in opening World Cup matches, aiming for their third consecutive victory, while Afghanistan looks to defy the odds and solidify their status as giant-killers. Additionally, Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan is on the verge of a significant milestone, requiring just 41 more runs to achieve 1000 runs and 10 wickets in World Cup history, already holding the record for the most wickets with 34.

 

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 3 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.

