LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG Match Live Cricket Score: Litton Das vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

BANGLADESH VS AFGHANISTAN 3RD ODI

BAN vs AFG Match Live Cricket Score: Litton Das vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

On Tuesday, July 11, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh (BAN) and Afghanistan (AFG) are set to face off in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series. Afghanistan made history in the second ODI by defeating Bangladesh by 142 runs, becoming only the second team to win an ODI series against Bangladesh on their home ground since 2015. Hashmatullah Shahidi led his team to a commanding total of 331/9 after being asked to bat first.

In a remarkable performance, Afghanistan then bowled out the hosts for a mere 189 runs, securing their first-ever ODI series victory over Bangladesh. Bangladesh, who lost their regular captain Tamim Iqbal following the first ODI due to his controversial retirement, have a lot at stake in the final ODI. Under the leadership of Litton Das, they will be determined to stage a strong comeback and restore their pride in the concluding match.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates match between BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI HERE. 


10 July 2023
23:00 PM

Live Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

22:56 PM

Live Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Full Squad

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman

22:54 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

