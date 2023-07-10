LIVE Updates | BAN vs AFG Match Live Cricket Score: Litton Das vs Hashmatullah Shahidi
On Tuesday, July 11, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh (BAN) and Afghanistan (AFG) are set to face off in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series. Afghanistan made history in the second ODI by defeating Bangladesh by 142 runs, becoming only the second team to win an ODI series against Bangladesh on their home ground since 2015. Hashmatullah Shahidi led his team to a commanding total of 331/9 after being asked to bat first.
In a remarkable performance, Afghanistan then bowled out the hosts for a mere 189 runs, securing their first-ever ODI series victory over Bangladesh. Bangladesh, who lost their regular captain Tamim Iqbal following the first ODI due to his controversial retirement, have a lot at stake in the final ODI. Under the leadership of Litton Das, they will be determined to stage a strong comeback and restore their pride in the concluding match.
Live Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XI
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Live Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Full Squad
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman