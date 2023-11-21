BK: 3-1 (1) | BK Vs GG, LLC 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Tillakaratne Dilshan Bowled, Great Start For GG

In the first innings of the Legends League Cricket match held in Ranchi on November 22, 2023, the Gujarat Giants posted a competitive total of 172/6 in their allotted 20 overs against the Bhilwara Kings. Opting to bat first, the Giants demonstrated a strong start in the Powerplay, scoring 68 runs and losing one wicket. Notably, Chris Gayle showcased his explosive form, contributing 52 runs off 27 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes. However, the Bhilwara Kings bowlers managed to make crucial breakthroughs, with Jesal Karia and Rahul Sharma picking up two wickets each. The middle order, led by Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (24) and Chirag Khurana (24 not out), provided vital contributions. The innings concluded with the Giants posting a challenging score of 172/6. The bowling performance from the Bhilwara Kings featured notable contributions from Chris Barnwell, who took one wicket, and an economic spell by Jesal Karia, conceding only 16 runs in his four overs. The stage is set for an intriguing second innings in this night fixture at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Here.