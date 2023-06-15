LIVE Updates | CSG vs ITT, TNPL 2023 5th Match Live Cricket Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details

Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Match 5 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) today at Comibatore. Cheapauk are coming into the match with a win in their opening encounter over Salem Spartans. The N Jagadeesan-led Chepauk had beaten Salem by a huge maegin of 52 runs. Good thing for Chepauk is that their top order is in great form. In the first match of the season, Praosh Paul smashed 88 off 55 balls while Jagadeesan himself scored a gritty 35. Not to forget, 29 made by Aparajith and a quickfire 31 scored by Sanjay Yadav.

On the other hand, Tiruppur lost their opening match by 70 runs and would be looking for a strong comeback in this match. The R Sai Kishore-led side will need huge improvement to open their account in this season of TNPL.

Follow LIVE Score and updates TNPL 2023 Match between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Here.