LIVE Updates | CSG vs ITT, TNPL 2023 5th Match Live Cricket Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (CSG vs ITT), TNPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: After loss in their opening encounter, Tiruppur will aim to bounce back with a win today
Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Match 5 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) today at Comibatore. Cheapauk are coming into the match with a win in their opening encounter over Salem Spartans. The N Jagadeesan-led Chepauk had beaten Salem by a huge maegin of 52 runs. Good thing for Chepauk is that their top order is in great form. In the first match of the season, Praosh Paul smashed 88 off 55 balls while Jagadeesan himself scored a gritty 35. Not to forget, 29 made by Aparajith and a quickfire 31 scored by Sanjay Yadav.
On the other hand, Tiruppur lost their opening match by 70 runs and would be looking for a strong comeback in this match. The R Sai Kishore-led side will need huge improvement to open their account in this season of TNPL.
TNPL 2023 LIVE Updates: LIVE Streaming details
The TNPL will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3 channels in India. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode website.
CSG vs ITT LIVE Updates: Check Out the Squads
Chepauk Super Gillies Squad: Pradosh Paul, N Jagadeesan(w/c), Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, S Harish Kumar, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rahil Shah, Ramalingam Rohit, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, B Iyappan, Santosh Shiv, Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: Tushar Raheja(w), NS Chaturved, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), S Ganesh, Balchander Anirudh, Rajendran Vivek, S Ajith Ram, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Manigandan, G Periyaswamy, K Vishal Vaidhya, Trilok Nag, S Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel, Rahul Harish, Alliraj Karuppusamy
Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans LIVE: Big match today
Two exciting teams - Chepauk and Tiruppur - up against each other in this big clash today in TNPL 2023. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.