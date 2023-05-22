CSK: 172-7 (20) | CSK Vs GT, Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Live Score & Updates: Gujarat Titans Need 173 Runs To Win
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Qualifier 1 Match Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: GT need 173 runs to against CSK at Chepauk.
Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, CSK have posted 172 runs on the board. Four-time former winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023’s Qualifier 1 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The winner of this clash will move straight into the IPL 2023 Final which will take place on Sunday.
The losing side will get another chance to book their final berth but they will have to await the winner of Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, to play in the Qualifier 2 on Friday. GT are the team in form led by opener Shubman Gill, who is coming into this match with back-to-back hundreds this season.
Hardik Pandya’s side topped the league stage points table, winning 10 out of the 14 matches they place. MS Dhoni and CSK will also be pumped up after returning to the Playoffs stage for the 11th time in their history – having missed out only twice back in 2020 and 2022.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Chennai post 172
Chennai Super Kings have posted 172 runs in the first innings against the Gujarat Titans. Openers got CSK to a fine start but Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad made life difficult for the Chennai middle-order batters.
CSK: 172/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Chennai eye 170
Chennai Super Kings need to get at least 170 runs on the board if they want to challenge the defending champions. A score below 170 even on this Chepauk wicket can be difficult for CSK to defend as GT are just too good when chasing.
CSK: 148/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Chennai with Jadeja, Rayudu
Chennai Super Kings with Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle with four overs left at the moment. CSK should eye at least 170 runs on the board with MS Dhoni yet to come in the middle.
GT: 131/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Conway with some luck
Devon Conway gets lucky with an edge and gets a boundary, pressure is on youngster Nalkande at the moment with Ajinkya Rahane and Conway hunting him for a big over. CSK need to push the paddle now.
CSK: 115/2 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Gone!
Shivam Dube 1 (3) out bowled by Noor Ahmad, Gujarat Titans get the big wicket they were looking for and it is the danger-man Dube, who has impressed so much this year in the middle-over phase.
CSK: 94/2 (12 Over)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Conway joins the party
Devon Conway joins the party as he gets one boundary off Noor Ahmad to get things going. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the man who has made most of the first ten overs, can CSK push the run-rate even more now?
CSK: 85/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Conway struggling
Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 46 runs off 35 balls but Devon Conway is struggling to find his rhythm as he is swinging hard but not getting the results he wants. Rashid and Noor Ahmad continue the attack for GT.
CSK: 64/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Chennai on top
Chennai Super Kings off to a fine start as the powerplay is finished and they have got 49 runs on the board so far. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the main-man responsible for CSK's successful start in the powerplay. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad into the attack from Gujarat Titans.
CSK: 49/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: CSK off to a slow start
Chennai Super Kings are off to a slow start as both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway take their time to settle in and take a good look at the conditions of this wicket.
CSK: 31/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: No ball
Ruturaj Gaikwad was gone on that delivery but it is a no-ball by Nalkande, what a twist in the contest already as GT for one moment thought they were off to a flying start but Gaikwad smashes one over long-off making the most of the free-hit.
CSK: 18/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE CSK vs GT score: Action begins!
Here we go! Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway open the batting for the Chennai Super Kings as Mohammed Shami attacks the stumps for the Gujarat Titans eyeing an early wicket.
CSK: 3/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Possible Impact Players
Chennai Super Kings Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
Gujarat Titans Subs: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Both team captains at the toss
MS Dhoni - We wanted to bowl first, reason being they're an excellent chasing side. We've exploited the conditions slightly better, in a tournament like this, the boys have adapted really well. It's important to back your straengths, the confidence level should be high. They've been able to do that and that's why we have done well. There was a lot of dew in the last game, but with breeze around, we can't say about it tonight, but it does look dry. We're playing the same team
Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. We heard dew will come, so we want to know what exactly to chase down. We were told to relax after getting into the top-2, but we didn't want, want to stay focussed and play good cricket. We are a smart team, we don't play only one way, we make sure to get the best out of the wicket and have adapted. Darshan Nalkande comes in place of Yash Dayal
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Toss report
Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Note: GT have won all three games against CSK when they chased.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Toss coming up shortly
We are just a few minutes away from toss, the two captains - MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are set to come out and Chepauk Stadium is ready for the blockbuster clash.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Huge test awaits for Chennai
Can the Chennai Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans? Just a few days early, Hardik Pandya fielded a full-strength playing eleven against the Royal Challengers Bangalore to end their IPL 2023 season.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Pitch number 5
Today's clash will be played on pitch number 5, the last game played on that wicket was PBKS vs CSK where the host posted 200 runs on the board but lost the game as Punjab successfully chased the target in the last ball.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The two captains - MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya will be coming out for the toss shortly, stay tuned.
Chennai
A tough challenge awaits for the two teams, who eye a place in the #TATAIPL Final
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are ready for the captivating clash #GTvCSK
LIVE CSK vs GT Qualifier 1: Dube vs Rashid
Shivam Dube vs Rashid Khan is one of the much-awaited battles to look out for in this clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Dube has been in red-hot form for CSK in the middle phase with the bat, whereas, Rashid has been deadly with his spin for GT.
CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Final spot up for grabs
One of the team will book their seat to the finals and watch all three teams including Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians fighting it out all the way to meet them in the finals. Will it be Hardik Pandya's GT or MS Dhoni's CSK.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Dream 11
Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway
Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan (vc), Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report
While historically known for being spin-friendly, Chepauk Stadium offers opportunities for batters to score significant runs if they spend enough time at the crease. The average first-inning score at the venue stands at 160, indicating the potential for competitive totals. Additionally, the presence of dew is likely to impact the second innings, potentially affecting the conditions and dynamics of the game.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Weather Report
Chennai is anticipated to offer favourable weather conditions for a complete 40-over game. According to the Tuesday forecast by AccuWeather, there is a zero per cent chance of rainfall in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, with temperatures ranging from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. Although rain is unlikely if inclement weather interferes with the match, a super over will determine the winner. This regulation applies to all playoffs and the final, which is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK's Dominance In Powerplay
Consistently in their previous five matches, CSK has successfully taken 3 wickets during the PowerPlay. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have impressively secured 24 wickets in the PowerPlay throughout this season, out of which Shami has contributed to 15 of those wickets.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: All eyes on Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube boasts an astonishing strike rate of 175.93 when facing spin bowlers this season. Interestingly, he has managed to hit only 3 fours against them but has belted a remarkable 20 sixes.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: GT's Death Overs issue
This season, Gujarat Titans hold the third-highest run count in the death-overs, accumulating 639 runs, while exhibiting the least number of wicket losses during this phase, with a count of 23. Additionally, they possess the second-highest number of sixes in this period, totalling 48.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Playing 11s
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Desphande, Matheesha Pathirana.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
LIVE Chennai vs Gujarat IPL 2023: Shivam Dube key for CSK
Shivam Dube has been in sensational form this year when he has come out to bat in the middle-order phase for the Chennai Super Kings. It will be interesting to see how he comes up against the mighty spin attack of Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Key battles to look out for
The CSK vs GT clash will have some high quality matchups as Shubman Gill will go against the likes of Deepak Chahar and Chennai's Shivam Dube will go against the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Click on the link below to check the full list.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni back to happy hunting ground
MS Dhoni will return to his favourite hunting ground - Chepauk stadium in Chennai - for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, leading Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans. Dhoni has scored 1,443 runs in IPL matches in Chepauk, averaging 43.73 with a strike-rate of 145.61. CSK skipper has also hit 73 sixes at the Chepauk.
MS Dhoni's #IPL record for #CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai...
61 mts, 54 inns, 21 NO, Runs: 1443, Ave 43.73, S/r 145.61, 50s: 7 (HS: 75* in 46 balls vs RR on 31 Mar 2019), 90 fours, 73 sixes; 34 catches, 18 stumpings!#IPLPlayOffs #IPL2023 #CSKvsGT #GTvsCSK
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni eyes 350th four in IPL
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni needs one more boundary to complete 350 fours in the Indian Premier League. Can Dhoni achieve this feat against Gujarat Titans tonight in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1?
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Sai Sudarshan looks forward to Chepauk return
Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is looking forward to his return to Chepauk for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings tonight. Watch what Sai Sudarshan has to say HERE...
"Chepauk is close to my heart"
It's a special matchday for our Chennai-born youngster, watch this exclusive _ to find out what he says on this occasion! _@sais_1509 | #PhariAavaDe | #TATAIPL Playoffs 2023 pic.twitter.com/QLMFOLpD02
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Shivam Dube on top of six-hitting charts
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube is on top of six-hitters charts in IPL 2023. Dube has hit 33 maximums in 14 matches so far, can he add to his tally in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans?
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1: Ravindra Jadeja eyes 100 sixes in IPL
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is two big hits away from achieving 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League. Can Jadeja achieve this feat against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match tonight?
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans have never lost to CSK
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have won all three matches that they have played against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Can home side CSK post their first win over GT in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 tonight?
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
MS Dhoni or Hardik Pandya? Shubman Gill or Devon Conway? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings are completely different side in Playoffs, says Harbhajan Singh
Former CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will be 'completely different' side in the Playoffs stage. "The contest between CSK and GT will be intense as both teams know how to win big games. CSK playing at home is a big advantage, they know the conditions well but somewhere their performance at home hasn't been foolproof this year. So this makes things interesting but CSK looks a completely different side when it plays in the playoffs. I am really looking forward to this match," Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live'.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1: Check Predicted Playing 11
Gujarat Titans may opt to bring in Dasun Shanaka and keep Alzarri Joseph as the 'Impact Player' option with skipper Hardik Pandya not bowling in the last few matches. MS Dhoni's CSK will miss the services of Ben Stokes but are likely to stick with same playing 12 for Qualifier 1.
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Ravindra Jadeja vs Hardik Pandya
Chennai Super Kings left-arm spinner has been the trump card against Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. Jadeja has a particularly good match-up against Hardik, having dismissed him twice in four innings. Can Jadeja come out on top in Qualifier 1 too?
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK have retained same playing side 9 times
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have been the most consistent side with their Playing 12 in IPL 2023, retaining them 9 times in 14 matches. Their opponents in Qualifier 1 are next best, retaining same 12 in 4 out of 14 matches.
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in match?
Gujarat Titans captain and all-rounder Hardik Panyda hasn't bowled in the last three matches in the IPL 2023. Will Hardik be able to bowl in Qualifier 1 against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Tewatia and his love affair with sixes
Tewatia's impressive tally of 32 sixes in the death overs is tied with Jadeja as the highest number of sixes hit by an Indian since IPL 2020.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Rashid Khan vs Ruturaj Gaikwad
Despite being dismissed by Rashid in the past, Gaikwad has not allowed it to affect his approach against the leg-spinner. With a strike rate of 147, he boasts the third-highest strike rate in the IPL among all batsmen who have faced a minimum of five overs from Rashid.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Shami vs CSK Openers
When it comes to CSK's openers, Shami has consistently outperformed them. He has taken Conway's wicket on both occasions they have faced each other, including the tournament opener. Additionally, Shami has effectively contained Gaikwad, who has struggled to score with a strike rate of only 70. This happens to be Gaikwad's lowest strike rate against any fast bowler he has faced for at least 15 deliveries.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Jadeja vs Pandya
Jadeja has proven to be a formidable opponent for Hardik, having successfully dismissed him twice in four innings. On the other hand, Gill has shown great prowess against Hardik, scoring at a strike rate of 153 without being dismissed even once in 36 deliveries.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Both teams openers are key
Shubman Gill - Wriddhiman Saha on one side and Ruturaj Gaikwad - Devon Conway on the other side.
Both team openers have been clinical this year for their respective teams, it will be interesting to see which pair gets the job done in the qualifier 1.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT: Chennai eye 10th final
Chennai Super Kings will look to book their spot in the finals of the IPL 2023. The Gujarat Titans on the other hand will look to book their spot in the finals back to back for the second year.
LIVE CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Gill vs CSK bowling
It will be interesting to see how Shubman Gill plans to attack against the likes of Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Pathirana, Deshpande and more. Deepak Chahar is also back to full fitness and it will be interesting to see what MS Dhoni plans for the GT batting lineup.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Head to head record
Chennai Super Kings would like to forget the head to head record against the Gujarat Titans as so far the MS Dhoni-led side have been beaten on all three occasions when the two teams faced each other.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT score: Who will book the seat to the finals?
Last year it was Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, this time it is either going to be Chennai or Gujarat in the finals for sure. The loser will have one more chance to win the title but a win in this clash will get them to the finals.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Head to head
In the previous encounters between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have played a total of three matches. Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in all three games, while Chennai Super Kings failed to secure a win on any occasion. As a result, the head-to-head record between GT and CSK stands at 3-0 in favor of Gujarat. In their most recent encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat defeated Chennai by a margin of five runs.
The weather forecast for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans indicates a hot and humid day, with a maximum temperature of 36°C that will decrease to 31°C during the playing hours. There is no expected rainfall throughout the day, ensuring that the weather is unlikely to disrupt the match.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: All eyes on Shubman Gill
After his extraordinary performance of scoring a second century in the previous league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gill chose to commemorate the occasion in a remarkable manner. The talented cricketer recently shared a mirror selfie on social media, proudly displaying his well-defined six-pack abs.
LIVE GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Pitch Report
MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has witnessed an average first innings score of approximately 163 runs in recent games, suggesting the possibility of a high-scoring match. The pitch at this venue has been favourable for batsmen, indicating the likelihood of another run-fest. However, spinners could play a significant role during the middle overs by capitalizing on the conditions. Moreover, the presence of dew is expected to influence the outcome of the game's final stages.
LIVE CSK vs GT: Shubman Gill key for Gujarat
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has been sensational with his bat so far this season and the Gujarat Titans will be hoping he can lead their way to the finals. CSK and GT will lock horns at the Chepauk on Tuesday.
LIVE IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Weather report
The weather report from Chennai suggests that there will be no rain during the game between CSK and GT on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celcius and can reduce to 31 degeree Celcius during the match time.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Qualifier: High intensity clash expected
It is the first playoff game of the IPL season 2023 and Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be a high intensity cricket match with a lots of twists and turns expected.
LIVE CSK vs GT IPL 2023: Chepauk set for action
The conditions at the MA Chiddabaram Stadium in Chennai are likely to support the spinners but Chennai Super Kings have the home advantage. Can they get the job done and make it to the finals of the IPL 2023?
CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings have brilliant record in Playoffs
Four-time former champions Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni have played in 24 Playoffs matches in the Indian Premier League and won 15 of those matches. CSK have entered Playoffs 11 times in their history and missed out only twice - in 2020 and 2022 - apart from the two years when they were banned.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match.