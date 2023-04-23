LIVE Updates | KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni vs Nitish Rana

Eden Gardens will be on its feet when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni enters the iconic cricket ground on Sunday night to play against home team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK are currently placed in top four in the IPL 2023 points table and will aim to continue the winning run. At the same time, after two phenomenal wins, KKR have fizzled out it seems. In 6 matches, they have just 2 wins. Time has come for them to pull up their socks and get seriou as the league reaches the halfway mark.

Ben Stokes looks fit. He is batting in the nets too. But old-schoool Dhoni is not interested yet to make changes in the playing 11. He stuck to his young pacers to do the job in the last match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eden Gardens has spin-friendly wicket too and don't think Moeen will drop either Maheesh Theekshana or Moeen Ali to fit in Stokes. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR may finally want to give Jason Roy a go in the playing 11.

