LIVE Updates | KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni vs Nitish Rana
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: CSK aim to continue winning run as they take on hosts KKR at Eden Gardens.
Eden Gardens will be on its feet when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni enters the iconic cricket ground on Sunday night to play against home team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK are currently placed in top four in the IPL 2023 points table and will aim to continue the winning run. At the same time, after two phenomenal wins, KKR have fizzled out it seems. In 6 matches, they have just 2 wins. Time has come for them to pull up their socks and get seriou as the league reaches the halfway mark.
Ben Stokes looks fit. He is batting in the nets too. But old-schoool Dhoni is not interested yet to make changes in the playing 11. He stuck to his young pacers to do the job in the last match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eden Gardens has spin-friendly wicket too and don't think Moeen will drop either Maheesh Theekshana or Moeen Ali to fit in Stokes. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR may finally want to give Jason Roy a go in the playing 11.
Check Scores and Updates from KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match HERE.
KKR vs CSK LIVE: Check Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Dhoni vs Rana
Hello and welcome to coverage of KKR vs CSK clash in IPL 2023. Chennai will aim to continue their winning run as KKR look to bounce back after series of defeats. Watch this space for all latest developments from the game.