CSK: 144-6 (20) | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Need 145 Runs To Win
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: CSK posted 144 runs on the board against KKR.
Trending Photos
CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against KKR. However, Chennai could only post 144 runs on the board. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play hosts to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 61 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023) to be played at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. CSK, with 15 points from 12 matches, have almost sealed their spot in the playoffs. A win tonight will confirm their spot. On the other hand, a loss for KKR will end their campaign in Chennai. They are on 10 points after 12 matches and if they lose to CSK, it will be curtains for them in IPL 2023.
KKR are coming into this match on back of loss vs Rajasthan Royals. CSK, on the other hand, have been on a winning run. It will tough for Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR to overcome the CSK challenge. The MS Dhoni-led side have a balanced side. It will be interesting to see whether Ben Stokes makes it to CSK playing XI tonight or not.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Chennai post 144
Chennai Super Kings finish at 144 runs, a brilliant effort by the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling department, CSK's middle-order had no answer to KKR's bowling the middle stage of the innings. Shivam Dube 48 (34)* is the only batter who could do some damage to KKR.
CSK: 144/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Dube gets going
Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja get Chennai Super Kings back into the contest as the young left-hander smashes one maximum against Varun Chakarwarthy. CSK will eye at least 150 runs on the board from here.
CSK: 130/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Dube, Jadeja to carry
Just four overs left and CSK are in the middle with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni is yet to come but Jadeja has been struggling with the bat for a while now. CSK need to get going if they want to put up a commanding total.
CSK: 99/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Narine finishes fiery spell
Four overs from Sunil Narine completed, he has clinched two wickets and has given away just 15 runs, what a game-changing spell that could turn out to be. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja look to re-build CSK's innings.
CSK: 86/5 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Narine on fire!
Sunil Narine is breathing fire at the moment, he takes his second wicket and it is Moeen Ali out bowler after playing just two balls against the maestro spinner Narine. Kolkata Knight Riders in complete control at the moment.
CSK: 81/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Another one!
Kolkata Knight Riders spinners are on fire at the moment as Sunil Narine strikes, Ambati Rayudu out bowled for 4 off 7, CSK 4 down now, Moeen Ali walks in at number 6. KKR on top of the contest at the moment.
CSK: 69/4 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Conway survives but Rahane dismissed
Devon Conway was given out by the umpire for a LBW decision but he takes the DRS and the ball was not hitting the stumps. Chennai Super Kings' batter Rahane tries to clear the rope a couple of balls later but gets caught at long-off.
CSK: 61/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Rahane on fire
Ajinkya Rahane smashes a four and a six to put CSK back on the driving seat of this contest, what a player. Chennai Super Kings finish with 52 runs in the powerplay. KKR need to find a wicket if they want to restrict some destructive batting from the Chennai Super Kings.
CSK: 52/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Gone!
Ruturaj Gaikwad 17 (13) caught by Vaibhav Arora bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy. Finally! Kolkata Knight Riders get the wicket they were looking for but Ajinkya Rahane is the batter coming in at number 3 for CSK tonight.
CSK: 32/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Chennai start steady
Chennai Super Kings start off slow with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have done a good job with the first two overs so far. As all know, this opening pair can cause a lot of trouble if they get going.
CSK: 17/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Action begins!
Here we go! Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad open the batting for Chennai Super Kings as usual. Kolkata Knight Riders bring in Vaibhav Arora with the new ball to attack the stumps.
CSK: 1/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs CSK score: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs CSK score: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Toss report
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Predicted 11s
CSK Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.
CSK Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.
CSK Impact Player options: Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
KKR Predicted XI (Batting first): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs KKR score: Toss at 7
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Chepauk Stadium tonight and the toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) in Chennai. MS Dhoni and Nitish Rana will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE CSK vs KKR score IPL 2023: Chepauk set for action
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni once again won the hearts of his fans at the Chepauk Stadium. Watch the video of him giving autographs to the fans in the link below.
LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 score
Chennai Super Kings need to win this contest if they want to keep their second number spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate for a win after getting thrashed by RR in their last game.
LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Dhoni in last over
It's worth noting that Dhoni has hit the most sixes in the 20th over of IPL matches (59), which is significantly more than the second batter on the list, Kieron Pollard (33).
LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: All eyes on KKR's openers
KKR's opening pair of Roy and Gurbaz have the best strike rate against spin this IPL (minimum 30 balls faced): 231.81 and 191.6 respectively.
LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Narine in Chennai
KKR's strategy with Narine will be interesting to watch as he has an impressive record against many CSK batsmen. For example, Narine has conceded 73 runs off 58 balls and taken four wickets against Rahane, 51 runs off 59 balls with three dismissals against Ambati Rayudu, and 39 runs off 74 balls with one dismissal against Dhoni.
LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Death over specialist
In this season's IPL, Pathirana has taken the most wickets (12) in the death overs, while Tushar Deshpande has taken the joint third-most (eight).
LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Big hitting by CSK
CSK must remain cautious of KKR's ability to hit sixes, as they have hit the most sixes in the IPL 2023 season, including the most sixes against pace and the second-most in death overs.
LIVE CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Big hitting by CSK
CSK must remain cautious of KKR's ability to hit sixes, as they have hit the most sixes in the IPL 2023 season, including the most sixes against pace and the second-most in death overs.
Chennai vs Kolkata LIVE Updates: All eyes on Dhoni
MS Dhoni will, once again, be the star attraction in this CSK game as they play at home. Dhoni fans will take seats in numbers with placards asking him to play one more year or to never ever retire. But Dhoni's focus will be to play for the team and get the two points, secure the playoffs spot.
CSK vs KKR LIVE Updates: - Andre Russell can be destructive today
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell loved playing at CSK's homeground Chepauk. The West Indian cricketer has scored 309 runs against MS Dhoni's CSK at strike rate of 168.85 and in Chepauk alone, he has scored 203 runs at 150.37.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Stokes available
Ben Stokes is available for selection as he is completely fit but because CSK are playing at home, they will stick to Moeen Ali as he gives the spin-bowling option on a track helpful for spinners. Another good news for CSK is that Sisanda Magala has resumed training.
CSK vs KKR LIVE Updates: Chennai aim for playoffs spot
With a win tonight, CSK will jump to top spot int the IPL 2023 standings. The MS Dhoni-led side currently at second spot with 15 points. Two more points will take their number to 17 and that pretty much will confirm their top 2 finish in the competition as well.
Chennai vs Kolkata: LIVE Streaming Details
The CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2023 at Chennai will start at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm. The live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app and the TV broadcast on Star Sports Network.
Chennai vs Kolkata LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
CSK and KKR have played each other 27 times in Indian Premier league. Chennai have dominated vs KKR, winning 18 of these matches while Kolkata-based franchise has been victorious on nine occasions.
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Chennai Weather Prediction
The weather in Chennai will be clear for a game of cricket. Accweather predicts no rain in the Tamil Nadu state capital today. The average temperature today in Chennai will be 35 degree celcius.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana/Umesh Uadav, Suyash Sharma, Varun CV (Impact Sub: Anukul Roy)
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Sub: Ambati Rayudu)
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Check Both Squads Here
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Check Both Squads Here
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai
CSK vs KKR LIVE Updates: Dhoni vs Rana
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 61 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Big game for KKR, who cannot afford a loss tonight in this game. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.