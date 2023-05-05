MI: 139-8 (20) | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Chennai Restrict Mumbai To 139
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: MI have posted 139 runs against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium.
MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against MI, Mumbai could only post 139 runs in the first innings. The highly anticipated IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) promises to be a thrilling battle. CSK will rely on their home advantage to improve their position in the standings after earning just one point from their last three games. The team hopes that their top-order batsmen, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will provide strong starts. Experienced players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube will be expected to step up in the middle-order, while Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali need to contribute in this crucial match. Fans are eagerly waiting to see MS Dhoni bat higher up the order.
For the Mumbai Indians, the return of Jofra Archer is a positive sign, but their bowlers need to step up and contain the opposition batters. The team will rely on Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma to put up a formidable score. Both teams are in a tight contest for points and a spot in the playoffs, making this match a must-watch for cricket fans.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: David departs
Tim David caught Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled by Tushar Deshpande. Chennai Super Kings on top of the contest at the moment as MI lose Tim David and Nehal Wadhera in the death overs.
MI: 132/6 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Nehal Wadhera to carry MI
Mumbai Indians with Nehal Wadhera and Tristan Stubbs in the middle. Five overs left now and a score of at least 150 will be considered as challenging for the Chennai Super Kings.
MI: 93/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Jadeja strikes
Ravindra Jadeja strikes as Suryakumar Yadav is out bowled by the left-arm spinner. What a wicket and the timing to dismiss the MI batter as CSK are in complete control of this contest at the moment.
MI: 74/4 (11.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Spin into the attack
Theeksana, Jadeja and Moeen Ali are into the attack for Chennai Super Kings as Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera somehow bring in MI to a steady position. Now Mumbai will look to push the run-rate after a couple of overs.
mi: 64/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: MI in trouble
Mumbai Indians pin hopes on Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle. MI desperately need a partnership and both batters have helped their side so far after losing three wickets in cheap fashion.
MI: 54/3 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK: Mumbai pin hopes on SKY, Wadhera
Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav have to build up a crucial partnership for the Mumbai Indians after their side lose 3 wickets inside the first five overs. MI desperately need a partnership if they want to stay in this contest.
MI: 23/3 (4.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs CSK score: Mumbai in trouble
First Ishan Kishan and then Rohit Sharma in the over, Mumbai Indians have lost two wickets in their 3rd over in the innings. Chennai Super Kings off to a dream start in their contest against the Mumbai Indians.
MI: 16/3 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Mumbai off to a fine start
Mumbai Indians off to a fine start at the moment with Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande attack the stumps for Chennai Super Kings eyeing an early wicket at the Chepauk Stadium.
MI: 13/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: action begins
Here we go! Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan open the batting for the Mumbai Indians. Skipper Rohit Sharma will play in the middle-order today as Tilak Varma is out of this contest due to sickness.
MI: 1/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: playing 11s
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Toss report
CSK captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI: Dube to be the difference-maker
Shivam Dube is in sensational form this season and surely he can be the game-changer for CSK in this clash as well. He is the batter Mumbai should look to dismiss early.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Predicted XIs
CSK Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Toss coming at 3
The toss will take place at 3 PM (IST) between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs MI score: Chennai eye 2nd spot
Chennai Super Kings are currently third in the points table behind Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans. LSG have equal points as CSK but a convincing victory can get CSK the second spot in the table.
CSK vs MI LIVE: CSK need another Gaikwad show
Ruturaj Gaikwad needs runs to get back in the Orange Cap race. After a terrific start to the season, he has some sort of fizzled out. As the business end of the tournament approaches, time has come for CSK opener to fire on all cylinders.
CSK vs MI LIVE Updates: Check toss time here
The CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2023 will kickstart at 3.30 pm IST and the toss is expected to take place at 3 pm IST. There are chances of rain in the afternoon and toss will be delayed if it starts to rain heavily and covers are brought on.
CSK vs MI LIVE: Dhoni, Rohit in nets
Mumbai Indians posted a bonus video for fans before the Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni clash as the captains had an intense net sessions together while batting in the adjacent nets.
Chennai vs Mumbai IPL El Clasico LIVE: Watch Out For A Dhoni Show Tonight
CSK captain Dhoni looked in solid touch yesterday as he smashed bowlers out of the park in the nets. He is likely to come up the batting order in the game vs Mumbai to ensure CSK come back to winning ways.
CSK vs MI LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav Enjoys Batting At Chepauk
Suryakumar Yadav has found his form back. His fifty was crucial in their last win vs Punjab Kings when they chased down 215. Surya likes playing Chennai and at Chepauk specifically. Suryakumar Yadav averages 40 at this ground.
IPL 2023 CSK vs MI: Check Fantasy picks
Dhoni vs Rohit, Piyush vs Theekshana and many other player battles awaits the fans in the IPL's El Clasico. If you are still about your fantasy teams, take our help to predict the best Dream11.
CSK vs MI LIVE Updates: Watch out for Jadeja vs Rohit
Here;s one important matchup: Jadeja enjoys bowling to Rohit as the MI captain has scored only 61 runs in 59 deliveries in IPL. If Rohit starts well, Dhoni could introduce Jadeja early on in the game with the ball in hand.
CSK vs MI LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2023 will be played from 3.30 pm IST with the toss happening haldf an hour before. The live streaming of the match will be on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Chennai vs Mumbai LIVE: Dhoni ahead of Jadeja in batting order?
CSK can no more afford a slip. They need to win vs MI to get into top 2 of the standings. MS Dhoni looks in great touch. He must bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order to make bigger impact in the game. His smashed sixes in the nets a day before the match and expect him to bat higher up the order in today's game.
CSK vs MI LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal
CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
LIVE CSK vs MI IPL 2023: Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal