LIVE Updates | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) promises to be a thrilling battle. CSK will rely on their home advantage to improve their position in the standings after earning just one point from their last three games. The team hopes that their top-order batsmen, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will provide strong starts. Experienced players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube will be expected to step up in the middle-order, while Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali need to contribute in this crucial match. Fans are eagerly waiting to see MS Dhoni bat higher up the order.

For the Mumbai Indians, the return of Jofra Archer is a positive sign, but their bowlers need to step up and contain the opposition batters. The team will rely on Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma to put up a formidable score. Both teams are in a tight contest for points and a spot in the playoffs, making this match a must-watch for cricket fans.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match HERE.

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. For over by over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

