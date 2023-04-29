LIVE Updates | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni Vs Shikhar Dhawan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After suffering from a disappointing defeat against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to bounce back and get some points in the hope to qualify for the playoffs. CSK's defeat against RR got them sitting fourth in the IPL points table.

PBKS on the other hand have a lot of cracks to fill in as they leaked 257 runs in their previous contest against Lucknow Super Giants. Their bowling unit will be under tremendous pressure in the clash against CSK who have a very deep batting lineup. Punjab currently sit sixth in the points table with 8 points from their 8 games so far this season.

