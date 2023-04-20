CSK: 70-0 (8) | CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Ruturaj, Conway Dominate SRH Bowling

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) superb bowling display accompanied by disciplined fielding helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a below-par total of 135 runs with seven wickets down in 20 overs in Match 29 of IPL 2023.Ravindra Jadeja was the star with the ball as he took three wickets in the first innings. MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first. Dhoni said that he took the decision to chase as dew might play a role in the second innings. Chennai are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while SRH suffered a loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last encounter. The Aiden Markram's team are currently placed at ninth spot in the points table and need a move on.

CSK are placed at third spot in the table but the fight to remain in the top four is becoming tighter as there are 5 teams in the standings with 6 points each. If CSK manage to win vs SRH by a big margin, they will have a chance to break into the top 2, eclipsing Lucknow Super Giants at the second spot. All eyes will be on Dhoni in this all-important clash while it will be interesting to see whether Moeen Ali raises his game vs Kaviya Maran-owned Hyderabad.

