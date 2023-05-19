topStoriesenglish2610545
LIVE Updates | DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: David Warner vs MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a crucial contest against the Delhi Capitals to secure a playoff spot. CSK's recent loss has dented their qualification chances, but they're currently in second place with 15 points. To secure their spot, CSK must win and hope for a loss from either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians. CSK's spin attack and Capitals' economical spinners add intrigue to the match. CSK's batsmen, particularly the openers, have been in good form, while their bowlers have made an impact. The Capitals have struggled at home but have shown improvement in recent matches.

DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh

Welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned with Zee News.

