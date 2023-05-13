DC 10-0 (1) | DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Warner, Salt Get DC Going

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, PBKS posted a total of 167 runs. DC will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with an aim to come back to winning ways. DC are mathematically still in the race for the playoffs. However, the chances are very slim. They have not done themselves a huge favour by winning just 4 games out of 11 in the season so far. But they would surely like to finish on a high. On the other hand, PBKS are also not in a very good place in the standings. The eighth-ranked team had started well but their energy went down as the tournament progressed.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has three games left in the bag and they need to win all three to remain in contention for a spot in the top-four of the standings. Co-owner Preity Zinta, like always, is expected to be in the stands at Arun Jaitley stadium and hopefully her team delivers tonight to keep the campaign on track.

