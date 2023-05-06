RCB: 181-4 (20) | DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RCB Post 181 Runs
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB have posted 181 runs against DC in first innings.
Trending Photos
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first, his team posted 181 runs in the first innings. Delhi Capitals (DC) will play hosts to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 50 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) today. In the first encounter between the two sides in Bengaluru, RCB had scripted an easy 23-run win over David Warner-led side. DC will be looking to avenge the loss. But more importantly, they will be aiming two important points to keep their playoffs hopes alive.
DC are placed at the bottom of the IPL points table wit just 3 wins from 9 games. Their qualification chances are very low yet they are still not completely out of the reckoning. RCB, on the other hand, had had a good IPL so far with 5 wins from 9 matches and they are placed at fifth spot in the table. A win tonight will easily take them into the top four. Watch out for Virat Kohli as he plays the first match after the on-field feud with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: RCB finish at 181
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish at 181 runs courtesy some brilliant knocks by Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. DC bowlers were clueless infront of this trio as they toyed with the field all over the park. Delhi Capitals now need 182 runs to win.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB score: Lomror on fire
Mahipal Lomror is on fire at the moment for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he batting on 48 off 23 balls along side Dinesh Karthik who just joined him in the middle now.
RCB: 160/3 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: RCB eye big total
Royal Challengers Bangalore eye big total with Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror in the middle. Mukesh Kumar attacks the stumps for Delhi Capitals in the sixteenth over. Can RCB put a total above 170 now?
RCB: 133/2 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: RCB on top
Mahipal Lomror and Virat Kohli keep the run-rate healthy and alive even after losing Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in such quick succession. Delhi Capitals need to take a wicket if they want to put pressure on the opposition.
RCB: 115/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Back to back wickets!
Faf du Plessis 45 (32) caught by Axar Patel bowled by Mitchell Marsh. Finally! DC break the partnership as the RCB skipper gets trapped by a slower one. On the very next delivery, Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) is caught behind by Phil Salt.
RCB: 83/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Delhi desperate for a wicket
Delhi Capitals are desperate for a wicket at the moment as both RCB openers are batting in fine rhythm at the moment. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are clueless at the moment.
RCB: 72/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: RCB take charge
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have made the most of the powerplay as they counter-attack DC in the last two overs of PP. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar smashed for over 30 runs in the last two overs of the powerplay.
RCB: 51/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Kohli looks in good mood
Virat Kohli is batting in fine rhythm at the moment as he takes on Ishant Sharma in the third over. He has completed 7,000 runs in the IPL now. Delhi Capitals need to take a wicket if they want to gain control of this contest.
RCB: 20/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB score: Action begins
Here we go! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Khaleel Ahmed attacks the stumps for Delhi Capitals eyeing an early blow to RCB.
RCB: 4/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB score: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Toss report
Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB score: Predicted XIs
DC Predicted Playing XI
DC Predicted XI (batting first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje,
DC predicted XI (bowling first): David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
DC Impact Player options: Prithvi Shaw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan.
RCB Predicted Playing XI
RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Predicted XI (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB: Toss coming up shortly
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 7.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav
The upcoming clash between Glenn Maxwell and Kuldeep Yadav is one to watch out for, as Kuldeep has emerged victorious in all four of their previous meetings. Despite this, Maxwell has managed to score 59 runs off just 22 balls with a strike rate of 268, making him the batter with the highest strike-rate against Kuldeep in the IPL.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Virat vs Pacers
In terms of bowling statistics, Virat Kohli has been exceptional against pace bowlers this season, averaging 73 with a strike rate of 167. Among bowlers who have bowled at least 15 overs to right-handers, Kuldeep and Axar have the best economy rates, with 6.30 and 6.34 respectively.
DC vs RCB LIVE: RCB batting first
RCB have had success batting first in IPL 2023, winning four out of five matches while setting a target. This could give them an advantage in their upcoming match.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Axar Patel vs Faf du Plessis
Meanwhile, Axar Patel has proven to be a nemesis for Faf du Plessis, dismissing him thrice in T20 matches, which is the highest number of dismissals by a spinner. However, du Plessis has managed to score 89 runs off 81 balls faced against Axar.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Head-to-head
In the history of the IPL, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 29 times. Out of these matches, RCB have emerged victorious in 18 games, while Delhi Capitals have won 10 matches. One match between the two teams ended without a result.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Pitch Report
Slow bowlers are anticipated to receive support from the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, making run-scoring challenging. In the previous match held at the stadium between Delhi and Gujarat, the slower bowlers had a good time. We are expecting a similar scenario in this match as well.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Weather Report
On May 6, Delhi is forecasted to experience partially cloudy weather. However, the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is not likely to be affected by rain. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of approximately 12 km/h throughout the 20-over game. The temperature is expected to range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels anticipated to be around 33 percent.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Check RCB Predicted Playing 11
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror/Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
DC vs RCB LIVE: DC Probable Playing 11
DC Probable XI: David Warner (C), Philip Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
DC vs RCB LIVE: Check Dream 11 Prediction Here
Bog game tonight for DC and RCB as they play for two important points. Lots of stars like Virat Kohli, David Warner, Faf du Plessis in action tonight. If you are having trouble making the Dream11 picks, take out help.
Read all about the Dream 11 prediction of DC vs RCB clash here
DC vs RCB LIVE: Expect another low-scoring contest
DC have found a way to win, which is to defend targets at Kotla. Expect the ground to produce another track where runs are hard to come by. Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and others will have to bowl well to help DC win this game.
DC vs RCB LIVE: Match Starts At 7.30 PM IST
Not to forget, today is a Saturday double header and the DC vs RCB clash is aen evening game which will start at 7.30 pm IST. The toss to take place hanf an hour before.
DC vs RCB LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood picked up 2 wickets for just 15 rus vs LSG the other day. He would be aiming a similer performance when DC take on RCB in IPL 2023 tonight at Feroz Shah Kotla ground.
LIVE Updates Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Banhalore: Head to head record
RCB and DC have played each other a total of 29 times. While 1 game ended as No Result, 18 of them were won by Bangalore. DC have won only 10 of these. Even at Kotla, RCB have won 6 out of 9 matches. Another revealing fact is that RCB have won six out of their last seven matches in Delhi.
Delhi vs Bangalore LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
DC Probable XI: David Warner (C), Philip Salt (wk), Mitch Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror/Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
DC vs RCB LIVE: Check Out The Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Warner vs Kohli
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 50 of IPL 2023. The match will be played between bottomg-placed DC against Virat Kohli's RCB. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.