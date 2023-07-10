NRK 70-2 (9) | DD Vs NRK TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: NRK 2 Down, DD On Top
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Qualifier 2 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shivam Singh scores big as DD post big.
Trending Photos
Dindigul Dragons won the toss and opted to field first. DD will be up against Nellai Royals Kings in Qualifier 2 match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelvelli on Monday. The Dragons lost to TNPL 2023 finalist Lyca Kovai Kings in the Qualifier 1 match last week by 30 runs.
NRK, on the other hand, defeated Siachem Madurai Panthers by 4 runs in a thrilling Eliminator clash to earn their place in the Qualifier 2 match. The winner of this contest will earn the right to take on LKK in the final match on Wednesday.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings HERE.
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: NRK 2 Down
P Sugendhiran falls prey to a soft dismissal as he tries to flick a delivery from Chakaravarthy. The ball drifts in and grips the pitch, causing Sugendhiran to mistime his shot. Saravana Kumar takes a comfortable catch. P Sugendhiran departs after scoring 22 runs, including 2 sixes.
Live Score NRK 69/2 (8.2) CRR: 8.28 REQ: 10.03
Nellai Royal Kings need 117 runs in 70 balls
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: NRK Look To Bounce Back
Saravana Kumar bowled a series of dot balls to P Sugendhiran, who struggled to make contact with the ball.
Live Score NRK 57/1 (6.4) CRR: 8.55 REQ: 9.68
Nellai Royal Kings need 129 runs in 80 balls
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: NRK 1 Down
Arun Karthik, trying to pull a delivery from R Aushik, ends up giving a catch to Chakaravarthy. It was a ball pitched on a length around the middle and off, spinning away. The pull shot was not the right choice given the length of the ball, but Arun Karthik went for it anyway. Unfortunately, he gets a top edge that goes behind the wicketkeeper. Chakaravarthy, positioned at short third man, moves to his left and takes a safe catch. Arun Karthik is dismissed by R Aushik after scoring 26 runs off 15 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score NRK 37/1 (4.1) CRR: 8.88 REQ: 9.41
Nellai Royal Kings need 149 runs in 95 balls
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Steady Start By NRK
Arun Karthik and P Sugendhiran are batting for the team NRK. Arun Karthik hits boundaries and sixes, scoring 16 runs in the first over. In the second over, they score 10 runs. The score after 2 overs is NRK 26-0.
Live Score NRK 28/0 (2.3) CRR: 11.2 REQ: 9.03
Nellai Royal Kings need 158 runs
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mid-innings
The innings has been a wild ride. The match was evenly poised after the powerplay with Dindigul at 48/1. They had lost one wicket, and Nellai had managed to restrict their scoring. Shivam and Boopathi joined forces for the second wicket, forging an impressive partnership of 81 runs. They found boundaries at crucial moments and kept the scoreboard ticking. Shivam reached his fifty and began to accelerate, but his dismissal in the 17th over created a sense of uncertainty for Dindigul. However, skipper Indrajith responded brilliantly by hitting three consecutive fours in the final over, propelling the score beyond 180. As this is a knockout game, the pressure to chase the target will undoubtedly be intense.
Live Score DGD 185/5 (20) CRR: 9.25
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: DD 6 Down
Sonu Yadav is caught by Rithik Easwaran! Kumar fails to make an impact today as Yadav had a well-executed plan against him. Yadav consistently bowled outside off, denying Kumar any opportunities near the stumps. This particular delivery was a slower one, causing Kumar to misjudge the timing of his shot. As a result, he gets an outside edge, which is comfortably taken by Rithik Easwaran. Kumar departs after scoring 9 runs off 7 balls, including a single six.
Live Score DGD 178/5 (19.3) CRR: 9.13
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Quick Wickets For NRK
M Poiyamozhi bowls a no-ball to Suboth Bhati, resulting in a team hat-trick for Nellai. The umpires review the delivery and determine it was too high. Poiyamozhi had previously bowled a short ball, and this one was over the shoulder. Bhati hits it towards deep extra cover where Rithik Easwaran takes a sliding catch. Later, Poiyamozhi dismisses Ganesh with a slower short ball, causing the ball to hit the glove and be caught by Easwaran in a remarkable one-handed catch.
Live Score DGD 158/4 (17.3) CRR: 9.03
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Shivam On Attack
In the 15th over, Sonu Yadav and Lakshay Jain S bowled to Adithya Ganesh and Shivam Singh. Shivam hit consecutive sixes, taking advantage of poor deliveries. Adithya scored runs with singles and twos.
Live Score DGD 146/2 (16) CRR: 9.12
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: DD 2 Down
Boopathi Kumar's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Mohan Prasath off the bowling of Warrier. Prasath, who had previously missed a chance, makes no mistake this time. Boopathi Kumar hesitates to move forward and opts to stay back, managing to grab the catch close to the ground. It was a slower short delivery, and Boopathi couldn't generate enough power to clear deep mid-wicket. Warrier has successfully accomplished the task he was brought back for, which was to break this partnership. Boopathi Kumar departs after scoring 41 runs off 28 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six.
Live Score DGD 125/2 (14.4) CRR: 8.52
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: DD Eye Big Total
In the 11th over, Lakshay Jain S bowled a mix of singles, a four, and a boundary-saving dive by Surya. NS Harish followed with singles, a couple of fours, and a failed cut shot. Score: DGD 97-1.
Live Score DGD 107/1 (12.1) CRR: 8.79
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Shivam Near Fifty
In the ninth over, Shivam Singh and Boopathi Kumar scored runs with boundaries and singles off bowlers Mohan Prasath and NS Harish. The score after 9 overs was DGD 69-1, with Shivam Singh on 26 and Boopathi Kumar on 23.
Live Score DGD 87/1 (10.2) CRR: 8.42
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: DD Still On Top
In the seventh over, M Poiyamozhi delivered some off-pace deliveries. Boopathi Kumar hit a six with an excellent shot. There were a few singles and a fumble by the fielder, resulting in an extra run. The score after 7 overs was 54-1, with Boopathi Kumar scoring 12 runs and Shivam Singh scoring 22 runs. NS Harish bowled the sixth over, conceding singles with various shots played by Boopathi and Shivam.
Live Score DGD 64/1 (8) CRR: 8
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: DD 1 Down
Vimal Khumar, previously known as Sonu Yadav, has been caught by Mohan Prasath! It was evident that the mounting pressure in the last few overs was getting to Khumar, and he eventually fell victim to it. Attempting to play a shot towards the leg-side, Khumar stepped down the pitch but encountered a slightly shorter delivery. As a result, he could only manage a leading edge that flew towards the cover region. Sensing the opportunity, Prasath swiftly moved from cover-point and executed a sliding catch to dismiss Khumar. Thus, Vimal Khumar's innings concludes at 16 runs off 15 balls, including 3 boundaries. The wicket was claimed by Sonu Yadav.
Live Score DGD 48/1 (6) CRR: 8
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Warrier Into The Attack
Warrier bowls a good length ball that Shivam leaves. Shivam gets a streaky four, survives a stifled LBW appeal, and plays a lap shot. Mohan Prasath concedes runs, with Shivam hitting a six.
Live Score DGD 33/0 (4.1) CRR: 7.92
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Live Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Steady Start For Dragons
In the first over, Sandeep Warrier concedes a boundary off Vimal Khumar's edge but produces some good deliveries. Sonu Yadav bowls a tight over, with Shivam Singh mistiming a shot. Khumar hits a confident four through extra cover.
Live Score DGD 17/0 (2.1) CRR: 7.85
Nellai Royal Kings opt to bowl
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Impact Subs
Nellai Royal Kings Impact Subs: P Sugendhiran, SJ Arun Kumar, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Emmanuel Cherian
Dindigul Dragons Impact Subs: Aushik Srinivas, VP Diran, Affan Khader, Hemanth Kumar
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs
Dindigul Dragons (Playing XI): Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Boopathi Kumar, Baba Indrajith(w/c), Adithya Ganesh, G Kishoor, Suboth Bhati, C Sarath Kumar, M Mathivannan, P Saravana Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy
Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran(w), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, Lakshay Jain S
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Toss Report
Nellai Royal Kings won the toss and opted to field first in the second qualifier of TNPL 2023 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli on Monday.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Subodh Bhati's Four-Wicket Haul in First Qualifier
In the first qualifier, Subodh Bhati shined with a four-wicket haul, while the rest of the team faced difficulties, resulting in the Kovai Kings setting a challenging total of 193. Despite C Sarath Kumar's outstanding cameo of 62 runs off just 26 balls during the chase, their efforts fell short by 30 runs.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Dindigul Dragons seek redemption
The Dindigul Dragons fell short of securing a direct spot in the final after their loss to the Lyca Kovai Kings in the initial qualifier held on Friday. Their defeat was resounding, and they eagerly look forward to redeeming themselves with a significantly improved performance in their upcoming match against the Royal Kings, scheduled for Monday.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Final Spot On The Line
On Monday, the Dindigul Dragons and the Nellai Royal Kings will face each other in the second qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The match will be held at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, following a shift from Salem. The victorious team in this qualifier will secure a spot in the final, where they will compete against the Lyca Kovai Kings.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Match Prediction
Having faced a defeat in the first qualifier, the Dragons now have a final opportunity to secure a spot in the championship match. In contrast, the Royal Kings enter the second qualifier with the confidence of a recent victory and will aim to sustain their winning momentum as they face off against the Dragons.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Weather Report
On the day of the match, Tirunelveli is forecasted to experience temperatures ranging from 27 to 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to be around 49%.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Full Squads
Nellai Royal Kings Squad: Arun Karthik(c), Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran(w), NS Harish, P Sugendhiran, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, Lakshay Jain S, Aswin Crist, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Adithya Arun, R Mithun, T Veeramani, Sri Neranjan, Karthick Manikandan, SJ Arun Kumar, Emmanuel Cherian, N Kabilan
Dindigul Dragons Squad: Vimal Khumar, Shivam Singh, Boopathi Kumar, Baba Indrajith(w/c), Adithya Ganesh, G Kishoor, Suboth Bhati, C Sarath Kumar, M Mathivannan, P Saravana Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, Affan Khader, Hemanth Kumar, VP Diran, Rohan Bhutra, ME Tamil Dhileepan, P Vignesh, Rahul
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: NRK's Form
In their previous encounter, Nellai Royal Kings faced off against Siechem Madurai Panthers. The Panthers won the toss and opted to bowl. Despite losing two early wickets, the Kings managed to recover through impressive partnerships, with Guruswamy Ajitesh and Nidhish Rajagopal both scoring half-centuries. As a result, the Kings posted a formidable total of 211 runs on the scoreboard. The Panthers, although losing an early wicket, faced no major setbacks in their pursuit and seemed to be confidently moving towards their target. However, exceptional bowling towards the end of the game turned the tide in favor of the Kings in this closely contested match. Ultimately, the Kings emerged victorious, securing a narrow four-run win.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Pitch Report
The pitch heavily favours batters over bowlers, providing them with significant assistance. Spinners particularly have an advantage in this match due to the track's tendency to offer turn and bounce. Batters can take full advantage of the pitch's batting-friendly nature and accumulate high scores. In this scenario, teams winning the toss often choose to chase the target, considering the average first-innings score of 149.
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Check Dream11 Picks
Sarath Kumar or Adithya Ganesh? Baba Indrajith or Arun Karthik? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Dream11 Picks HERE.
DD vs NRK, TNPL Qualifier 2: Sarath Kumar smashed one of fastest fifth
Dindigul Dragons batter Sarath Kumar, smashed one of the fastest fifties in TNPL history, off 18 balls in the Qualifier 1 match against Lyca Kovai Kings last week.
Sarath Kumar's Fiery Fast Fifty - Joining the Ranks of Second Fastest in TNPL History! __#TheDragonsAreHere #DindigulDragons #tnpl2023 #TNPL #IdhuNeruppuDa pic.twitter.com/MUnWcXBpnf
— Dindigul Dragons (@DindigulDragons) July 9, 2023
Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Check Livestreaming details
The Qualifier 2 match of the TNPL 2023 will be played between Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings in Tirunelveli tonight.
Check when & where to watch Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 LIVE HERE.
DD vs NRK, TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Final berth on the line
Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings have the last opportunity to book their berth in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (2023) final on Wednesday against the Lyca Kovai Kings. Who will come out on top in clash between DD and NRK?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings tonight.