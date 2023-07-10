NRK 70-2 (9) | DD Vs NRK TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: NRK 2 Down, DD On Top

Dindigul Dragons won the toss and opted to field first. DD will be up against Nellai Royals Kings in Qualifier 2 match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelvelli on Monday. The Dragons lost to TNPL 2023 finalist Lyca Kovai Kings in the Qualifier 1 match last week by 30 runs.

NRK, on the other hand, defeated Siachem Madurai Panthers by 4 runs in a thrilling Eliminator clash to earn their place in the Qualifier 2 match. The winner of this contest will earn the right to take on LKK in the final match on Wednesday.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates TNPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings HERE.



