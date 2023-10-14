LIVE Updates | ENG Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler's England Take On Afghanistan
England Vs Afghanistan (ENG vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: Jos Buttler's England cricket team face Afghanistan.
Trending Photos
England Vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is all set to host match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and Afghanistan on Sunday (October 15). Defending champions England bounced back in their previous contest after losing their opener against South Africa which affected their net Run Rate very badly. A 137-run victory against Bangladesh has handed them some much-needed confidence.
South Africa have already proved the conditions in Delhi can be dangerous for bowlers as they posted 428 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan too posted a total of 272 against India. The two sides have a lot of stars in their lineup and one can expect this game to be another high-scoring spectacle.
Follow LIVE score and updates from the England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup: Both team squads
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the England vs Afghanistan match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023.