trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675471
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | ENG Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler's England Take On Afghanistan

England Vs Afghanistan (ENG vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: Jos Buttler's England cricket team face Afghanistan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:49 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Source: Twitter
LIVE Blog

England Vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is all set to host match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and Afghanistan on Sunday (October 15). Defending champions England bounced back in their previous contest after losing their opener against South Africa which affected their net Run Rate very badly. A 137-run victory against Bangladesh has handed them some much-needed confidence.

South Africa have already proved the conditions in Delhi can be dangerous for bowlers as they posted 428 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan too posted a total of 272 against India. The two sides have a lot of stars in their lineup and one can expect this game to be another high-scoring spectacle.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

14 October 2023
20:50 PM

LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup: Both team squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.

20:38 PM

LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the England vs Afghanistan match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?