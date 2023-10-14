England Vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is all set to host match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and Afghanistan on Sunday (October 15). Defending champions England bounced back in their previous contest after losing their opener against South Africa which affected their net Run Rate very badly. A 137-run victory against Bangladesh has handed them some much-needed confidence.

South Africa have already proved the conditions in Delhi can be dangerous for bowlers as they posted 428 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan too posted a total of 272 against India. The two sides have a lot of stars in their lineup and one can expect this game to be another high-scoring spectacle.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.