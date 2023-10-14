ENG: 3-1 (1.1) | ENG Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Poor Start For England, Jonny Bairstow Departs
England Vs Afghanistan (ENG vs AFG) LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first. Afghanistan posted 284 runs.
England Vs Afghanistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 13: Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and Afghanistan on Sunday (October 15). Afghanistan were bowled out for 284 runs in 49.5 overs. Defending champions England bounced back in their previous contest after losing their opener against South Africa which affected their net Run Rate very badly.
South Africa have already proved the conditions in Delhi can be dangerous for bowlers as they posted 428 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan too posted a total of 272 against India. The two sides have a lot of stars in their lineup and one can expect this game to be another high-scoring spectacle.
Follow LIVE score and updates from the England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.
ENG vs AFG Live: Poor Start For England
First ball drama: Bairstow given OUT LBW to Fazalhaq Farooqi, reviewed but stays OUT, unlucky as the ball swung back and hit the front pad. Bairstow lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 2(4).
LIVE Score ENG 3/1 (1.1) CRR: 2.57 REQ: 5.77
England need 282 runs
ENG vs AFG Live: ENG Aim For Steady Start
Mujeeb bowls a mix of flighted deliveries with Bairstow and Malan on strike, resulting in a combination of singles, defensive shots, and a thick edge to short third man.
LIVE Score ENG 3/0 (1) CRR: 3 REQ: 5.76
England need 282 runs
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup: Afghanistan bowled out
England have restricted Afghanistan to 284 runs in the first innings after bouncing back in the contest in the middle overs. Afghanistan gained some momentum in the end with Ikram and Mujeeb Ur Rahman playing some brilliant strokes in the death overs.
AFG: 284 (49.5 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs ENG Score: Mujeeb on fire
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is on fire at the moment. He is batting on 25 off 14 balls. Afghanistan can surely touch 300 runs now, they already have 277 on the board with 12 balls left.
AFG: 277/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG: Curran taken to the cleaners
Sam Curran is having a bad day at the office as Mujeeb Ur Rahman takes takes him to the cleaners. England in a tricky spot in the death overs.
AFG: 255/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG: England eye wickets
England are looking for wickets as they know what is going to happen if they don't find the wickets with six overs left. Rashid Khan can be very dangerous in the death overs.
AFG: 233/6 (44 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup: Rashid Khan to carry
Ikram Alikhil is on 42 off 49 at the moment alongside Rashid Khan 21 (17). Afghanistan will look to post something close to 280 runs now.
AFG: 227/6 (42 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC Score: Topley is back
Reece Topley is back into the attack after 20 overs. His knee is looking fine at the moment but fingers crossed still for his well-being. He is a key bowler for England at the moment.
AFG: 216/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan score: England miss a chance
Jos Buttler misses out on stumping that gives Ikram a lifeline. Afghanistan have to very careful they don't give anything to England now.
AFG: 204/6 (38 Overs)
AFG: 190/5 (36 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC Score: Wood comes in
Buttler bring in Mark Wood to find some wickets for England now. Afghanistan with Mohammad Nabi and Ikram Alikil in the middle.
AFG: 184/5 (34.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs ENG WC: Gone!
Joe Root castles Afghanistan captain Shahidi. England giving all sorts of trouble to the opposition at the moment. Root and Livingstone continue attack.
AFG: 174/5 (32.4 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC Score: Afghanistan pin hopes on captain
Afghanistan captain Shahidi is in the middle batting 13 off 33 balls. England looking for wickets to get the job done whereas Afghanistan hoping their captain will lead them back into this one.
ENG: 170/4 (30 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup: Root, Livingstone attack
Joe Root and Liam Livingstone attack the stumps for England. Afghanistan in a really tricky spot at the moment, the defending champions have turned this contest upside down.
AFG: 159/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: Gone!
Azmatullah Omarzai 19 (24) caught by Chris Woakes bowled by Liam Livingstone. Afghanistan lose another one as England keep on taking wickets in Delhi after a dreadful start.
AFG: 153/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: Livingstone comes in
Buttler brings in Liam Livingstone to find some wickets for England now. Afghanistan captain Shahidi and Azmat are in the middle. Another good news is that Topley is back in the field.
AFG: 139/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: England bounce back
Afghanistan have really handed the control of this contest to England themselves with the loss of those two wickets in two balls.
AFG: 127/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG Score: What just happened?
Afghanistan first lose a wicket by Jos Buttler's brilliant stumping and now Gurbaz who was batting on 80 is run out by England. A team hat-trick is on now.
AFG: 123/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup Score: Gone!
Ibrahim Zadran caught by Joe Root bowled by Adil Rashid. Finally the first wicket comes for England and it is a big relief for Jos Buttler and co as it took 16 overs and 115 runs to find the first breakthrough.
AFG: 122/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup Score: More problems for England
Reece Topley has just injured his knee and that is not a good sign for England. More problems for Jos Buttler as Topley is heading off the field and it looks like he is done for the day. Let's hope he can come back.
AFG: 111/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE England vs Afghanistan WC 2023: Afghanistan on top
What is happening in Delhi? With all due respect to Afghanistan, England are the defending champions but Gurbaz and Ibrahim are toying with their bowlers for fun.
AFG: 106/0 (14 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Fifty for Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has completed his fifty for Afghanista. He is betting on 52 off 37 balls at the moment. Mark Wood comes into the attack now.
AFG: 93/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan to cause a stunner?
Afghanistan are on a roll as England bowlers are struggling to find a wicket in the start. It is quite visible that they are frustrated with their performance so far.
ENG: 79/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG: Curran replaces Woakes
Sam Curran has replaced the struggling Chris Woakes. It is a big worry for Buttler, this is the third game that Woakes has struggled to find his rhythm in the beginning.
ENG: 55/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: England clueless
England have not got the ideal start they were looking for as Afghanistan openers go off to buildup a good partnership.
ENG: 45/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 Score: Fine start for Afghanistan
Afghanistan openers get off to a fine start. England still keen on getting that first wicket early and buildup the pressure from that dismissal.
AFG: 25/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan look for safe start
Gurbaz and Ibrahim are taking their time to get a good look at the conditions in Delhi. Reece Topley and Chris Woakes will bowl first spell for England.
AFG: 7/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Match Begins
England attack the stumps with Chris Woakes eyeing an early wicket. Gurbaz and Ibrahim open the batting for Afghanistan. England look for a strong start in Delhi.
ENG: 6/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: England look for a terrific start
England will look to dismiss Afghanistan batters under a mere total and then demolish their bowling to boost their net run rate. That can be one of the reason why England opted to bowl first.
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
LIVE ENG VS AFG WC 2023: Toss Report
Jos Buttler wins toss and elects to bowl first against Afghanistan.
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: 30 minutes more
Just 30 minutes more and both Jos Buttler (captain of England) and Shahidi (captain of Afghanistan) will come out for toss in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
LIVE ENG vs AFG WC 2023: Tough customers for Afghanistan
England are surely a side that no one would like to face often and they are the current defending champs. Afghanistan will surely look to give their best but they are the underdogs for this one.
LIVE Updates England vs Afghanistan: What Is The Toss Time?
We are inching closer to the England vs Afghanistan match in the Cricket World Cup. The toss for this match will be held at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
ENG vs AFG: Rahmat Shah Should Step Up For Afghanistan
Rahmat Shah of Afghanistan has to raise his game against England today because clearly he is one of their better batters, in the last couple of years. Since the 2019 World Cup, Rahmat Shah has most runs in ODIs for Afghanistan (1048).
England vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check Probable XIs
AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
ENG Probable XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
ENG vs AFG: When Does The Match Begin?
The match between England and Afghanistan will be a day-night affair. It starts at 2 pm IST. The weather is going to remain cricket-friendly today with no chances of rain.
ENG vs AFG CWC LIVE: Trott believes Afghanistan can win
"I think for me, what I judge is our preparation. We've got to make sure that each game we're going into, we believe that we can win. And I certainly believe that every game we go into from here on, we can win." -Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott.
ENG vs AFG LIVE Updates: Watch out for Malan
Afghanistan will have to watch out for Dawid Malan. In the middle-overs (11-40) in ODIs since 2021, Malan averages 130.5 and strikes at 105.67.
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Points Table
India have jumped to the top of the points table thanks to their dominant win over Pakistan on Saturday. Pakistan, meanwhile, slip to fourth.
ENG vs AFG LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
England and Afghanistan have played each other twice in the ODIs, with the Three Lions winning on both the occaions. The last World Cup match between these two sides was also won by England in 2019.
England Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Root on team's prep
"I think we weren't where we wanted to be in the first game. We were considerably better in the last game against Bangladesh and this is another opportunity for us to take another stride forward and keep building that momentum and that progression towards the business end of this tournament and making sure that we are where we need to be by the back end of it." - Joe Root.
ENG Vs AFG LIVE: Check Both The Squads
ENG vs AFG Live: Jos Buttler's Poor Form
Despite his outstanding performances in white-ball cricket, Jos Buttler has struggled in One Day Internationals (ODIs) while playing in India, managing only 146 runs in 9 innings at an average of just 16.22.
ENG vs AFG Live: England Probable Playing XI
Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook/Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
ENG vs AFG Live: Afghanistan Probable Playing XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
LIVE England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the England vs Afghanistan match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the match no. 13 of the Cricket World Cup 2023.