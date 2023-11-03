LIVE Updates | ENG Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: England Face Arch Rivals Australia

Australia and England will lock horns in Saturday's doubleheader of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia will come into this contest with two first-choice players Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh unavailable due to different reasons. However, nothing has worked for England so far in this tournament as they are badly out of form sitting at the bottom of the points table and it is only a matter of pride for them to win some remaining games now.

It will be interesting to see how Jos Buttler goes with his plans for this game as Australia will surely look to pound on their miserable run so far in this tournament. For Australia, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis are expected to take the spots of Maxwell and Marsh.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 36 Of ODI World Cup 2023 England vs Australia.