AUS: 286 (49.3) | ENG Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Australia All Out For 286

Australia's innings had its ups and downs, leaving them with mixed feelings. Despite not achieving the final hurrah they might have desired, they found satisfaction in Zampa's valuable cameo. Uncharacteristically, they lost their openers early, with Smith anchoring the innings and appearing set for a big score before falling to Adil Rashid, who also claimed Inglis. Labuschagne assumed control but was later dismissed by Wood. Green, while taking a few bruises, managed to contribute 47 runs, while Stoinis' aggressive approach backfired, leading to his dismissal by Livingstone. In the end, Zampa's crucial runs helped Australia post a total of 286, which may leave them somewhat content with their batting effort.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 36 Of ODI World Cup 2023 England vs Australia.