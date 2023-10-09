ENG: 364-9 (50) | ENG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Need 365 Runs To Win

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first in match No. 7 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. England posted 364 runs on the board. A significant loss to New Zealand raised concerns about their readiness and cohesion of world champions England.

While England is known for its resilience, their recent performance highlighted a lack of clarity in their lineup. Their upcoming clash with Bangladesh carries extra weight, as Bangladesh has a history of upsetting England in past World Cups. Both teams have veterans who remember those encounters, making this match crucial.

England, under Jos Buttler's leadership, aims to adopt an aggressive approach, but their inconsistent ODI record in recent times adds an element of unpredictability. Dharamsala's unique conditions could favour England's aggressive style, but Bangladesh's spinners have already excelled on this ground, and the sand-based outfield raises concerns about player safety. Overall, England faces uncertainty in the 2023 World Cup, and their encounter with Bangladesh will be a pivotal moment in their campaign.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates for England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.