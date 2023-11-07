LIVE Updates | ENG Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: England Have Never Lost To Dutch
England Vs Netherlands (ENG Vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England face Netherlands in Pune, hoping to move out of bottom of table.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England still in search of their second victory in the Cricket World Cup 2023 will face Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (November 8). After a horrific World Cup campaign, the defending will return back home in a couple of weeks after completing their league games but Jos Buttler and co will surely look to leave a mark before heading back home.
On the other hand, Netherlands have won two of their seven games so far. Scott Edwards led Dutch team defeated South Africa and Bangladesh but they sit ninth in the standings of the 2023 World Cup points table. Both teams are out of the race for semifinals and it is matter of pride for them now in their remaining league games.
England have never not lost to the Netherlands in six previous ODIs, three of which have come at World Cups - in 1996, 2003 and 2011. Can the Dutch turn the tables on the defending World champions in match no. 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today?
Defending champions England are at the bottom of the Points Table currently with just one win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. They must beat Netherlands in match no. 40 in Ahmedabad to keep their hopes of qualification for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alive.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who scored a fifty in the last match against Australia in Ahmedabad, may skip his team's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday as he is suffering from left knee niggle. Harry Brook may return to the side to replace Stokes
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match no. 40 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be between England and Netherlands in Pune.